Chef notes

There are a few scents in the household that signal there’s about to be something amazing on the table — and this is one of them for me. The sounds, scents and sizzle of any kind of jeon is always comforting. In my house, it’s definitely a go-to not only for parties, but any time my family needs a delicious quick-fix meal. It's a staple for Chuseok but it's fit for any occasion.

Technique tip: There are two ways I've made these pancakes: 1) You can cook some of the moisture out of the scallions first and add the batter on top before flipping, or 2) You can put everything together and then cook your pancake in hot oil to keep it crispy. My family usually does the second one, mostly because there's less time involved to wait for the onions to cook. Also, make sure to not over-mix your batter, to ensure the gluten won't be overworked, which would cause the pancake to be on the chewier side.

Swap option: If going the gluten-free route, cornstarch and rice flour work well as flour substitutes (my husband is also a fan of adding rice flour for the chewiness). If you don't have doenjang on hand, miso paste also works well. This recipe is egg-free, but an egg may be added if desired.