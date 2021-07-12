IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Garden Pickles

COOK TIME
45 mins
PREP TIME
25 mins
RATE THIS RECIPE
(1)
Chef Jennifer Booker Cookbook
Deborah Whitlaw Llewellyn
Jennifer Hill Booker
Ingredients

  • 4 cups raw vegetables (like carrots, radish and/or beets), cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium onion, cut into wedges (about 1 cup)
  • 3 large cloves garlic, crushed
  • 5 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 2 cups white wine vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons pickling spice
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

    • Chef notes

    I love this recipe because it allows me to use whatever garden vegetables are ripe at the time. Plus, I get to enjoy them all year long and bring a bit of summer to those cold winter months.

    Technique tip: Cut all of the vegetables the same size for even pickling.

    Swap option: Use vegetables of similar firmness to ensure all the pickles are firm and crisp.

    Preparation

    1.

    Place assorted vegetables, onions, garlic and thyme in a ceramic or glass bowl. Set aside.

    2.

    Combine vinegar, water, brown sugar, sugar, salt, pickling spice and red pepper flakes in a 1-quart stainless steel saucepan.

    3.

    Place over medium heat and bring to a boil. Adjust to taste with additional sugar or salt.

    4.

    Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables and lightly cover with plastic wrap, leaving one corner open as a vent.

    5.

    Allow to cool, transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. These pickles will last up to 3 months.

