Ingredients
Chef notes
I love this recipe because it allows me to use whatever garden vegetables are ripe at the time. Plus, I get to enjoy them all year long and bring a bit of summer to those cold winter months.
Technique tip: Cut all of the vegetables the same size for even pickling.
Swap option: Use vegetables of similar firmness to ensure all the pickles are firm and crisp.
Preparation1.
Place assorted vegetables, onions, garlic and thyme in a ceramic or glass bowl. Set aside.2.
Combine vinegar, water, brown sugar, sugar, salt, pickling spice and red pepper flakes in a 1-quart stainless steel saucepan.3.
Place over medium heat and bring to a boil. Adjust to taste with additional sugar or salt.4.
Pour vinegar mixture over vegetables and lightly cover with plastic wrap, leaving one corner open as a vent.5.
Allow to cool, transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. These pickles will last up to 3 months.