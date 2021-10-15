Zoë Kravitz shares sneak peek of her as Selina Kyle from upcoming 'Batman' film

Meow! On Friday, Zoë Kravitz shared a sneak peek of her as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, from the much talked about upcoming film "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role.

The 32-year-old actor shared the photo on her Instagram to her more than 6 million followers.

Quickly, the comments section on the post was flooded by fans eager with excitement.

Fellow actor Rosario Dawson commented a series of fire emojis.

One person wrote, "heart dropped," while another added, "she's gorgeous."

Last year, DC gave fans the first trailer for the upcoming film, only providing a few glimpses of Kravitz in the cat suit of Catwoman. At that time, fans were mostly consumed by how unrecognizable Colin Farrell was as his character the Penguin.

Numerous women have donned the famous cat suit of the iconic female villain from the comic book series.

From 1967 to 1968, Eartha Kitt appeared in the third and final season of the "Batman" television series, infusing her signature mannerisms into the role that became one of the highlights of her decadeslong career. In 1992, Michelle Pfieffer wielded the whip and cracked it like no one else in "Batman Returns" with Michael Keaton. Halle Berry played Kyle when she got her own film "Catwoman" in 2004, a film ravaged by critics. And most recently on the silver screen, Anne Hathaway appeared in the last installment featuring Christian Bale titled "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012.

One woman who hasn't played Catwoman? Madonna.

While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Madonna was asked if she turned down the role of Catwoman in "Batman Returns" and the lead in "Showgirls." She said yes both rumors were true, but she only regretted turning down one of them.

"I saw them both, and I regret that I turned down Catwoman," the 63-year-old pop icon said. "That was pretty fierce."