Just days after "The Batman" had restarted production for the first time in nearly six months, filming has been halted because star Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The New York Times cited two people with knowledge of the production who said that the central star of the Caped Crusader movie tested positive. Pattinson's publicist has yet to comment, and Warner Bros. would not confirm the identity of the person in the production who tested positive.

"A member of 'The Batman' production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said on Thursday in a statement to NBC News. "Filming is temporarily paused."

Filming on "The Batman" had just resumed days ago in London after it had been halted in mid-March due to the pandemic. The production now hopes to wrap up before the end of the year, and the release date for the film is now Oct. 1, 2021, after Warner Bros. pushed it back.

Pattinson, 34, also stars in "Tenet," a thriller by acclaimed director Christopher Nolan that has had its release date repeatedly delayed due to movie theaters being temporarily closed across the country.

The film finally hits theaters this weekend as a litmus test of whether Americans feel comfortable returning to indoor venues to watch summer blockbuster films.

Ahead of "The Batman," the first major movie to resume filming during the pandemic was "Jurassic World: Dominion," which started in July in the United Kingdom.

Pattinson is also the latest Hollywood star to test positive for the coronavirus, as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed on Wednesday that he and his wife and two young girls have all gotten it.

“Our babies, Jazzy and Tia, it was they had a little sore throat the first couple of days but other than that they bounced back,” he said in an Instagram video. “Lauren and I...it was a little bit different...We had a rough go, but we got through it.”