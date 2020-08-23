Colin Farrell stuns fans with Penguin transformation in 'The Batman' trailer

The first glimpses of Colin Farrell as the Penguin in the upcoming film “The Batman” have the actor looking unrecognizable as his character.

The teaser trailer for “The Batman” was released on Saturday during DC’s FanDome virtual presentation.

At first glance, Farrell seemed absent from the trailer until stunned fans realized after a double-take that the 44-year-old actor has a brief appearance as the Penguin, but was sporting heaps of prosthetic makeup.

Colin Farrell as the Penguin in "The Batman" trailer. YouTube

Fans took to Twitter to share their disbelief, reeling over the shocking transformation Farrell took to become the iconic Batman villain previously made famous by Danny DeVito in the 1992 film "Batman Returns."

"Some people saying this is Colin Farrell as the Penguin from the new #TheBatman trailer," a Twitter user wrote. "If it is, that’s the BEST makeup job in the history of movies."

Another fan joked about Farrell's new look for the movie, writing, "How much time and money was wasted on making Colin Farrell un-sexy?"

They continued, adding, "Absolute waste. The people demand a sexy Penguin!"

"Colin Farrell looking unrecognizable as Penguin," a Twitter user wrote alongside a screencap from the trailer of the actor in his prosthetics.

"So watching the new Batman trailer and ive just found out Penguin is being played by Colin Farrell," one person wrote. "Didnt recognise him one bit. havent been this excited about a Batman movie for a long while. May have to eat humble pie about Robert Pattinson but happy to do so."

It was announced earlier this year that Farrell would be joining the star-studded cast alongside Robert Pattinson at Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

The two-and-a-half minute long teaser trailer introduced Pattinson for the first time as the role of Batman. In 24 hours, it's already amassed over nine million views, leaving fans buzzing for more from the upcoming film that with much buzz is sure to be blockbuster.

“The Batman” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on Oct. 1, 2021 with filming set to return this fall.