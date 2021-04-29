William and Kate's 10th anniversary pic is a sweet nod to their engagement portrait

It's been 10 years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot, but new photos of the royal couple make it seem like no time has passed at all.

In one of the two photos shared Wednesday in celebration of their milestone anniversary, the two are cuddled close together in a similar pose from one of their official engagement portraits from all those years ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the left photographed in a 2010 engagement portrait, and on the right seen in a new photo released in honor of their milestone 10th wedding anniversary. Mario Testino/Chris Floyd / Courtesy of Kensington Palace

Those engagement portraits were taken in 2010 by Mario Testino at St. James’s Palace. In a 2011 interview with Vogue, Testino told the magazine that he thought William had found a great partner in the former Kate Middleton.

"In my modest opinion, Prince William could not have found someone more suitable than Catherine," he said at the time, "not just because of the energy they share with each other, and the clear sense that you get when you are with them that they are going to work as a united team, but because while she has already developed a perfect sense of royal responsibility, she brings life, a delightful sense of humor, and joy into the room when she walks in."

This week, the royal family released new photographs taken at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd for Camera Press.

"I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," Floyd wrote alongside the photographs on his Instagram. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!"

In the years since Testino's initial first photographs and the iconic royal wedding in 2011, William and Kate have welcomed three kids into their family: George, who turns 8 in July, Charlotte who turns 6 in May, and Louis, 3, who just celebrated his birthday last week.