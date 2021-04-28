We'll never forget the grumpy bridesmaid from Will and Kate's wedding

It's hard to believe, but it's been 10 years since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony at Westminster Abbey. There were countless iconic moments from their big day — that walk down the aisle! the balcony kiss! — but one pint-sized bridesmaid's amusing antics have also lived on in the memories of royal watchers.

Grace van Cutsem, who was just 3 years old at the time, earned the nicknames "Grumpy Bridesmaid" and "Frowning Flower Girl" after several photos of her appearing quite cranky on the wedding day went viral.

Case in point? While the other bridesmaids eagerly watched the newlyweds share a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as well as an impressive Royal Air Force flyover, Grace looked like she'd rather be anywhere else as she stood with her hands covering her ears and a scowl on her face.

Bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem went viral for her reaction to some of the day's events at Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

The internet couldn't help but laugh at young Grace's realistic reaction to all the noise and her behavior gave credence to the idea that you can never really predict what a child will do.

Grace, who is now 13, is Prince William's goddaughter and her father, Hugh van Cutsem Jr., is his close friend. She was front and center on the royal wedding day, appearing in several photos with the family. In this wedding portrait with the tiniest members of the bridal party, the 3-year-old sits and looks a bit bewildered as she appears to play with her flowers.

The newlyweds posed with the youngest members of their bridal party. Hugo Burnand / Clarence House via AP

Grace also walked hand in hand with the duchess's sister, Pippa Middleton and seemed confused as to why everyone was making such a big fuss and taking so many photos.

Bridesmaids Grace van Cutsem and Eliza Lopes walked with maid of honor, Pippa Middleton. Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Grace isn't the only member of the Van Cutsem family who was lucky enough to serve as a bridesmaid at a royal wedding. Her cousin, Florence van Cutsem was in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding as well in 2018.

Bridesmaids Florence van Cutsem and Princess Charlotte arrive St. George's Chapel for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Samir Hussein / Pool via WireImage

Ten years later, Grace is a teenager and her parents appear to be keeping her private on social media, so we haven't caught a recent glimpse of what she looks like all grown up. But her mother, journalist and entrepreneur Rose Astor, did give an interview with the Sunday Times in 2020 and discussed her career and her children.

The mother of three married Van Cutsem in 2005 and had her first child (Grace) at the age of 27. She worked with a friend to create a club for "wealthy, but frustrated mothers" in Kensington, but left the company after four years to focus on motherhood.

When her daughter Grace was 10 years old, she home-schooled her and her two younger brothers during a three-month-long trip to Sri Lanka. These days, motherhood is Astor's full-time job and she also hosts local yoga workshops on the side. She told the Sunday Times that her main priority is her three children and shared a few of her hopes for them. “I just want them to be happy, confident and have good manners and a work ethic.”

Is Grace going to make an appearance in honor of William and Kate's 10th anniversary, scowl and all? We can only hope!