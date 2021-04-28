It's hard to believe it's been ten years since Prince William and the former Kate Middleton got married at Westminster Abbey in a regal wedding that was watched by tens of millions of people around the world.

In honor of their 10th wedding anniversary on April 29th, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photos showing the couple looking as happy and in love as ever!

The photos were taken this week at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd for Camera Press.

In one pic shared on Wednesday, we Prince William, Duke of Cambridge lovingly looking at Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, while she looks off into the distance.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge posing in a picture to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. Chris Floyd / Kensington Palace / AFP via Getty Images

In the other photo, the royal couple are seen tight in an embrace while also laughing. Both images show the pair more romantic than usual, giving royal fans a glimpse into the softer side of their relationship.

Happy 10th wedding anniversary to these two! Chris Floyd / Kensington Palace / AFP via Getty Images

Their big day ten years ago turned Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, into a household name after she stunned in her maid of honor dress. It also included cute highlights, such as grumpy bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem, who as a teenager now has quite the memory to look back on.

Of course, a lot has changed in the last ten years. The couple have shared so many milestone moments, from traveling the world to becoming parents to George, who turns 7 in July, Charlotte who turns 6 in May, and Louis, 3, who just celebrated his birthday last week.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to their wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, which is temporarily being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. The vaccines are being given in the famed Poets’ Corner, where literary figures including William Shakespeare, Jane Austen and Charles Dickens are memorialized.

While so much has changed in the last 10 years, it's always nice to see these two together carrying out their royal duties!