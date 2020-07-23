Will Smith responds to fan's 'entanglement' joke: 'I'm definitely gonna block you'

Will Smith can appreciate a funny joke, just not when it's about his marriage.

After the "Men in Black" star, 51, posted a video of himself jumping rope Wednesday on Instagram, a fan responded with a wisecrack about Jada Pinkett Smith's past "entanglement" with singer August Alsina.

Smith's video was filmed with a camera attached to the jump rope to show what a jump rope sees when a person uses it. He introduced it by making his own quip about wearing a kilt next time.

While most fans commented to say the clip looked cool, one prankster was determined to ruffle the former "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star's feathers.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Ok don't get entangled," the fan joked, adding a laughing-crying emoji.

Will Smith said he would block a fan on Instagram after reading the fan's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's past "entanglement" with singer August Alsina. willsmith/Instagram

Smith responded to say the joke was clever but not appreciated. And he added that the fan would no longer be welcome on his page.

"Hahaha... Okay... I can admit it. That's Funny! I'm definitely gonna block you. But the joke was Very Funny!" Smith wrote.

Earlier this month, Smith sat down with Pinkett Smith, 48, on her Facebook Watch show," Red Table Talk," to address rumors that she'd had an affair with Alsina outside the couple's marriage.

August Alsina, left, and Jada Pinkett Smith pose together at the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

During the conversation, Pinkett Smith revealed that her friendship with Alsina, 27, developed into a romantic "entanglement" while she and Smith, 51, were briefly separated nearly five years ago.

"A relationship," Smith clarified.

Alsina first revealed the affair during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" in June, saying Smith had given him and Pinkett Smith his "blessing." Pinkett Smith, however, rejected the "Numb" singer's claim, saying she didn't need "permission" to be with him because she and Smith had already split up.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in October 2019. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself," she said. "I could actually see how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably and I think he also wanted to make it clear that he's also not a homewrecker. Which he's not."

Smith and Pinkett Smith eventually addressed their marriage issues and decided to get back together. Through their pain, the couple arrived at a "place of unconditional love," said Pinkett Smith.

Alsina, who said he'd been in love with Pinkett Smith during their time together, responded to the couple's conversation by releasing an angry new single called "Entanglements."