Get Stuff We Love
Jada Pinkett Smith just keeps getting better with age!
Case in point? The 47-year-old actress has a new hairstyle she last sported more than 20 years ago, and she looks better than ever.
The "Girls Trip" star shared her new blond hue on Instagram, captioning the post: "When that Sandy blonde drip you use to rock in the 90's still goes hard✨."
The golden shade is super flattering on the mother of three, and her skin looks pretty darn impeccable in the selfie, too.
Smith previously rocked an almost identical look back in 1995, so her new style certainly made us do a double take.
In recent weeks, Smith had been sporting a dark brown color with highlights aplenty, but this time she went all in and opted for an allover blond hue.
Just a few months ago, the "Red Table Talk" host spoke out about her experience with hair loss, revealing it's the real reason she's started to wear her hair short.
If you ask us, short hair suits the actress, and we simply can't get enough of her ever-changing mane moves. Want to take a look at some her previous hairstyles? Let's take a walk down memory lane!
See Jada Pinkett Smith's past hairstyles:
Bold bob
At the European premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" in 2015, Smith showed off a sleek bob with sideswept fringe.
Sunny lady
In 2013, the actress expertly flirted with face-framing, sun-kissed strands.
Sassy shave
Smith is a pro at playing with texture and different styles. Here, she rocked a partly shaven head and a perky ponytail in 2013.
Beauty in braids
Sassy braids are definitely a go-to look for this hair chameleon.
Feeling the fringe
The 47-year-old has played with fringe on several occasions, opting for long, heavy bangs back in 2010.
Flashback look
In 2009, Smith starred in the series "Hawthorne." The actress recently posted this flashback photo of her look then and now.
Curly gal
Smith can rock voluminous curls with the best of them. She sported this gorgeous 'do at the 2005 BET Awards.
Back in the day
It's not her first time going blonde! Smith rocked a light buzz cut back in 1998.
'90s lady
Then a 20-year-old, Smith starred on the sitcom "A Different World" and rocked sleek mid-length locks.