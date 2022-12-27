Celtics player Marcus Smart made quite possibly the biggest shot of his life with a Christmas gift, thanks to an assist from Will Smith.

Smart, 28, posted to his Instagram Dec. 26 a video of him and then-girlfriend Maisa Hallum (along with a room full of people) watching a selfie-style video of Smith that they projected on a screen in the house. Smith's video seemed random until everyone realized he was setting the scene for Smart to propose to Hallum.

"This is Will Smith," he said in the opening of the video, "I'm in Antarctica."

Hallum seemed confused after Smith said his name, saying, "What?!"

Smart and Hallum wore matching Christmas pajamas and in the selfie video, Smith is bundled up in a yellow jacket and standing in the middle of very chilly setting.

"We're just coming back from the South Pole," Smith explained. "But I just wanted to take a minute. I wanted to wish you a very, very, very merry Christmas. Now I know that you may not have gotten the stuff that you wanted. I promise you, you are not going to end this Christmas empty handed."

Smith's declaration felt empty until Smart got down on one knee.

"Crazy right?" Smart said, which made Hallum turn around to see him.

She immediately covered her face before pacing the floor while holding herself. She stood still for a moment and Smart stretched his hand out to her

"Come on, yes?" he asked her. Her answer was inaudible in the video, but she nodded her head and Smart told the whole room, "She said yes!"

On Christmas day, Smart and the Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 118 to 139. A few hours later, he announced his engagement on Twitter.

"Oh I forgot the rest," he captioned his picture with Hallum. "Time for me to leave the single life.