It's been a little over a week since Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook swapped vows in a private ceremony, and now they're sharing those vows — and more — publicly.

On Monday, the "Big Bang Theory" star gave her Instagram followers the chance to feel more like wedding guests when she posted two clips from the big day.

The first video opens with a voice that sounds a lot like the newlywed herself — but it's actually that of her sound-alike sister, actress Briana Cuoco, who served as the officiant.

"Love is an incredible gift that I know neither of you will take for granted. There's power in love. Not just in romantic forms, but in any form," she said. "There's a certain sense in which you are loved and you know it. When someone cares for you and you know it. When you love and you show it and it actually feels right and there's a reason for it — it has to do with the source. It's because we were made by a power of love."

As scenes from the ranch wedding play out, complete with family, friends, pets and, of course, the couple at the center of it all, Briana continued.

"I've truly never seen two people fit more perfectly together or be more ready to make the decision to spend the rest of their lives together."

And then Kaley and Karl — or KC² as they call themselves — recited their promises and proclamations to each other in that clip and the next.

"When I look at you, the two words that constantly come to mind are 'unconditional love,'" Kaley told him.

"There's a rhythm and a pulse to us, like the ocean waves crashing upon the rocks, and just like those waves on those rocks, we feel like a force of nature," he responded. "I guess that's the power of a true human connection."

Karl told her that he'd fallen in love "the first night we met," and vowed that "from this breath to my last, I am yours."

She returned that sentiment and imagined what those days ahead will be like for them.

"I know it will be full of animals, adventure and lots of laughs," she said with tears in her eyes. "I was meant for you. You are a good man, Charlie Brown, and I am yours."

With that, Briana pronounced them husband and wife and they shared their first wedded kiss.