Kaley Cuoco reveals she underwent shoulder surgery during her honeymoon

Poor Kaley Cuoco!

Instead of having fun with her newly-minted husband Karl Cook on her honeymoon, we're learning that she apparently underwent shoulder surgery just days after their June 30 wedding:

(Click on the photo to scroll to a picture of her resting, right arm in a sling.)

There aren't a lot of details, but we're going to guess this wasn't planned surgery. Cuoco and Cook tied the knot at the end of June in a sweet wedding full of her "Big Bang Theory" co-stars and well-wishers, and her arms looked just fine then.

But now things have taken a turn.

Fortunately, it seems the newlyweds are having a sense of humor about the whole matter. Cook has also posted a few "honeymoon" pictures of Cuoco mugging it up in the hospital, then having a rest on the ride home:

Cuoco also posted a series of Instagram stories featuring Cook taking a while to style her hair. "All I'm asking for is a top knot ponytail because I can't.... No, I want a top knot bun, please don't mess this up," she added.

Well, at least we know he's good for the "in sickness and in health" part of those marriage vows.

Get well soon, Kaley!

