As husband and wife on "The Big Bang Theory," Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco share a special bond.

But they're also good friends in real life, so when Cuoco married professional equestrian Karl Cook on Saturday, Galecki was on hand to wish his "fake wife" some kind thoughts and even shed a few tears.

Galecki posted a sweet photo of himself holding the bride's hands at the wedding, noting that Cook's words had gotten him emotional:

He also added this amusing shot of himself posing with the couple ... with Cuoco pretty much cut out of the picture!

Leonard (Galecki) and Penny (Cuoco) married on "Big Bang" in 2016, but their connection doesn't stop there — they were a real-life couple from around 2007-09 as well, though they kept that relationship secret.

In 2010 Cuoco said, "It was such a huge part of my life and no one knew about it. It was a wonderful relationship, but we never spoke a word about it and never went anywhere together."

Fortunately, after that breakup the pair remained pals.

"I'm so lucky it was a mutual ending and that we don't hate each other," she said. "We dodged a huge bullet. Dodged a war."

And today all is peaceful and happy!

