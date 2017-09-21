Watch James Corden rock out to an '80s classic on 'Carpool Karaoke'

share tweet pin email

James Corden doesn't always get to rock out during his hilarious "Carpool Karaoke" sing-along segments, but that changed Wednesday when the "Late Late Show" host teamed up with the Foo Fighters to pull off the ultimate rickroll.

After zipping through L.A. while singing the Foos' hits together, Corden and the band stop at the Guitar Center music store, strap on a guitars and perform an impromptu rock rendition of Rick Astley's '80s dance hit "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Fans in the store can't help but cheer on the delightfully surreal surprise performance — as Corden and Foos singer-guitarist Dave Grohl thrash their way through the classic pop song.

And, who knew Corden had such an inner headbanger? The late-night funny man even makes a show of licking his guitar's fretboard — a la Jimi Hendrix — and kicking down his microphone stand at the song's end.

Somehow Corden also gets himself into a drum-off with Grohl — who played drums with Nirvana in the early '90s — and Foos drummer Taylor Hawkins. (Not wise, James! Not wise at all.)

Watch all the raucous fun in the video above!