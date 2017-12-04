share tweet pin email

Believe it or not, this high school cheerleader looks like she's walking on air.

Ariel Olivar from Manvel High School in Texas has people doing double takes with a video of her appearing to defy gravity by stepping on an "invisible box" about a foot off the ground, no video editing needed.

Her video followed one from August in which football player Dontez Hines of Anderson University in Indiana showed everyone how it's done.

The "invisible box challenge" is now apparently sweeping the internet.

"Honestly, that was the first time I had ever tried it," Olivar told the Houston Chronicle. "The video was my third time trying it. It's hard to explain, I just keep the leg in the same exact spot.

"It is actually kind of challenging keeping it there. The technique, if you want to make it look like (the video), is to bring the other leg higher than the other as if you are actually stepping over a box."

So how did they do it? A lot of hip, glute and core strength for starters, according to Men's Health. It's basically a one-legged hop forward.

Olivar and Hines have inspired many others to give the invisible box challenge a shot, with some pulling it off and others failing hilariously.

The invisible box challenge now takes its place alongside previous internet challenges involving cups, duct tape, erasers, bottle flipping, ice buckets and freezing in place like a mannequin.

