'This Is Us' cast is back on set for Season 3 and having the best time

share tweet pin email

"This Is Us" viewers who are eager to see new episodes of their favorite show still have to wait until the fall before Jack and the rest of the Pearson pack return for Season 3.

But they don't have to wait at all to get a sneak peek at the action on-set!

On Tuesday, the cast and crew started filming the new season and started sharing it the fun.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link See a behind-the-scenes photo from 'This Is Us' Season 3! Play Video - 0:37 See a behind-the-scenes photo from 'This Is Us' Season 3! Play Video - 0:37

Yes, fun! Fans can safely set aside their go-to "This Is Us" box of tissue, because there's nothing to cry about here.

Series creator Dan Fogelman kicked things off with a still shot of the very first scene from the upcoming season. The pic features stars Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson — aka Randall and Beth — in character, smiling and cheering over some off-screen event.

Frankly, given that the last time viewers saw Randall it was in an ominous flash-forward that didn't feature Beth at all, this glimpse of happy days for the couple is a welcome one.

And so is this:

The only thing better than seeing good times between Randall and his bride is seeing Brown and Watson getting up to some between-scenes fun — and getting down doing The Shiggy.

Even the youngest generation of Pearsons couldn't help but smile as they got back to work.

My sisters ! #ThisIsUs wrap on day 1 season 3 pic.twitter.com/vWi8zFbyPK — Faithe Herman (@FaitheHerman) July 10, 2018

If these teases have fans excited for what's to come, they should be. According to Fogelman, Season 3 might just be the best yet.

"I think we might be looking at our most ambitious, potentially our best season yet, which is rare to say when you're entering your 37th episode of a show, but I feel recharged," he told E! News back in May. "I think we have really spectacular stuff coming and real showcases for these actors."

"This Is Us" returns with new episodes on Sept. 25.