'This Is Us' creator has a new movie — and we're already crying at the trailer

If you haven't had a good long cry since the "This Is Us" season finale aired back in March, grab a hankie and hit play on this trailer for a tearjerker drama the creator of the hit show is bringing to the big screen.

"Life Itself" comes from "This Is Us" mastermind Dan Fogelman, who serves as both writer and director for this generations-spanning, star-studded film that focuses on how love and loss intertwine with life.

The cast includes Oscar Isaac, Olivia Wilde, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, Sergio Peris- Mencheta, Laia Costa, Alex Monner and Mandy Patinkin.

Two years ago I sat down to write a film, only realizing after that Iâd written it for my mom (who we lost ten years ago) and my wife (who I met exactly one year later). I hope you like the trailer. I think youâll like the movie. I am crazy about everyone involved. #LifeItself https://t.co/anT069HJzk — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 10, 2018

The trailer only gives a taste of the story to come, but there's something about the focus on the bonds that tie people together that instantly bonds viewers to the characters — much like a certain series did as soon as it debuted.

While Fogelman and those dramatic family feels might be the only connections between this story and "This Is Us" — which was originally planned as a film before being reworked for the small screen — one very familiar face to fans of the show has already seen it and given it her thumbs up.

Everything @Dan_Fogelman touches is brilliantâlife-affirming, heart breaking and everything in between. This movie is no exception and I canât wait to see it again. #lifeitself https://t.co/120ydth8f4 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 10, 2018

And she's not the only one who's offering up a glowing review after getting an early viewing.

Complex, romantic, shocking, mysterious, moving... like life itself! Everything you want in a movie. I just saw it. It's by my friend @Dan_Fogelman. It's wonderful and called âLife Itself.â #LifeItself — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 10, 2018

The rest of us will get to see for ourselves, but we'll have to wait a bit. "Life Itself" will open in theaters Sept. 21.