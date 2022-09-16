See Zoe Saldana in 'From Scratch' trailer about food, travel, and finding love

Get ready for your next big cry.

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming limited drama series “From Scratch” is officially here and promises a well-seasoned love story starring Zoe Saldana and Italian cuisine galore.

The story follows study abroad student Amahle Wheeler (Saldana) as she explores the Italian city of Sicily. While there, she falls in love with the city's culture and food as well as with a struggling Italian chef.

The upcoming project is based on actor Tembi Locke’s 2019 memoir, “From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily and Finding Home,” and consists of eight episodes.

Locke’s memoir detailed her journey in piecing her life back together in the wake of her Italian husband’s death.

In a 2019 interview with TODAY, Locke shared that her husband Saro fell in love with her at first sight. She also touched on how their interracial relationship affected their dynamic with his family and how she learned to lean on food and cooking in the aftermath of his untimely death.

In 2012, Saro died from a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.

Mastrandrea and Saldana with their on-screen daughter Idalia, played by Isla Colbert. JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX / JESSICA BROOKS/NETFLIX

“Our friendship became deeper and greater because we got to see parts of each other that we might not have been asked to step forward but for the illness,” she explained in the interview. “I think he’s smiling back on us today.”

“From Scratch” is set to premiere on Oct. 21, 2022.