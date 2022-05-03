IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

 

TODAY

Chef Mario Carbone shares recipes for 2 classic Italian dishes

04:08

Chef Mario Carbone joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with recipes for two Italian dishes. First he makes Mozzarella en Carozza which includes mozzarella cheese tucked into fried bread, and then he prepares mini agrodolce meatballs.May 3, 2022

How to make mozzarella sticks and mini meatballs like Mario Carbone

