Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik to appear in 'Young Sheldon' finale as their 'Big Bang Theory' characters

Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik are reuniting for the series finale of "Young Sheldon."

Parsons and Bialik will reprise their "Big Bang Theory" characters, Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler, for the CBS spinoff’s finale on May 16, the network announced on March 6.

The details of their appearance are being kept under wraps for now.

The two actors last appeared on screen as their characters, who tied the knot in Season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory," in the sitcom's May 2019 series finale.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are headed to "Young Sheldon." CBS via Getty Images

"Young Sheldon," a "Big Bang Theory" prequel starring Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts and Montana Jordan, tells the story of the brilliant Sheldon's younger years in small-town Texas.

Parsons has narrated the sitcom since its 2017 premiere and serves as an executive producer. Bialik has appeared in the series in two episodes as a voice-over.

News of Parsons' and Bialik's on-screen reunion comes just a day after CBS announced that “Young Sheldon” is getting a spinoff of its own.

The as-yet-untitled half-hour comedy will follow the lives of Sheldon's older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan) and his fiancée, Mandy (Emily Osment), “as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage," the network said in a press release.

Osment also shared the news on her Instagram page, writing, “Stick around y’all, the story continues…”

The "Young Sheldon" spinoff doesn't yet have a premiere date. CBS' press release noted that the sitcom is scheduled to arrive in the 2024-2025 TV season.