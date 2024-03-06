As one chapter of the Cooper family comes to a close, another is about to begin.

On March 5, CBS announced that “Young Sheldon” is getting a spinoff series following the lives of characters Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment).

The news comes as “Young Sheldon,” which is a spinoff of the “The Big Bang Theory” following a young Sheldon Cooper, is in its seventh and final season.

What will the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff be about?

The yet-titled "Young Sheldon" spinoff will be a new half-hour series that follows Georgie and Mandy "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage," according to the press release.

“From the 'Big Bang Theory' to 'Young Sheldon,' the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Georgie is Sheldon (Iain Armitage) and Missy's (Raegan Revord) older brother, known to have resented the attention his parents paid to the gifted Sheldon.

Fans first met Georgie's girlfriend Mandy in Season Five before she became a season regular. The couple got pregnant and welcomed their daughter, Constance. At the end of Season Six, they got engaged.

Georgie also has a talent for sales and becomes a wealthy owner of a tire store chain. Jerry O'Connell plays older Georgie in "The Big Bang Theory."

When will the 'Young Sheldon' spinoff premiere?

There is no set premiere date at this time. However, the press release notes that the show is set to come out in the 2024-2025 season.

When is the 'Young Sheldon' finale?

"Young Sheldon" is currently in its seventh and final season. The series finale consists of two back-to-back episodes that will air on Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+.