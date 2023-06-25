Eric McCormack reveals the actor who almost became a 5th ‘Will & Grace’ cast member

The beloved "Will & Grace" quartet that fans know and love was very close to becoming a larger group.

On the premiere episode of the “Just Jack & Will” podcast, co-hosts Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes revealed that Will, Grace, Jack and Karen almost had a fifth best friend.

“There were five characters as regulars,” McCormack said. “And the fifth was my partner at my small law firm.”

The actor recalled that the character was originally intended to be a "straight guy" who was likely "written as Jewish" and played just as important a role as anyone else in the group.

According to McCormack, the fifth member was played by Cress Williams, who went on to star in the CW's "Black Lightning."

Two days in, however, McCormack said that director James Burrows went to his team to say, “It’s too many. It’s one finger too many,” which led to them cutting Cress' character.

“I felt so terrible,” McCormack said. “It was nothing he did or didn’t do… It just didn’t fit what the show is supposed to be.”

The actors who wound up on the show from 1998 to 2006 have shown their love for one another on and off the screen over the years.

When Hayes starred in the play "Good Night, Oscar," McCormack attended his Chicago show and managed to snap a pic.

“This incredible man surprised me tonight by coming to my play, ‘Good Night, Oscar’ here in Chicago,” he captioned the post. “I love you, Eric.”

McCormack commented, “A truly magnificent performance. Chicago, SEE this show!!! Love you, pal.”

“The BEST!!!!” their “Will & Grace” co-star Debra Messing commented.

Around the same time, Messing shared her own Instagram post of McCormack seeing her in the Broadway show, "Birthday Candles."

“LOOK WHO SURPRISED ME AT MY SHOW TODAY?!?!” she wrote. “My dear dear friend @eric_mccormack flew into town for 28 hours and came to support me. What a JOY! What a SHOCK! What a DELIGHT! I love you E! PS Put in your calendars April 18th. It’s Eric’s bday!”

McCormack responded, “And you were fantastic, Deb. Loved the show! And love you back!”