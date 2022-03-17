Sweet dreams are not made of this.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” contestant Chris Bryant failed to solve the puzzle in the “Song Lyrics” category when he guessed “Sweet dreams are made of these” instead of “Sweet dreams are made of this.” The lyric is the opening line from the Eurythmics hit, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” and appears at other points during the song.

What’s worse, “this” was already spelled out, but Bryant still said “these,” perhaps signaling how conditioned we are to thinking what the line really is. Another contestant would go on to properly solve the puzzle.

“Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was the song that introduced millions of fans to the Eurythmics, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1983.

It's not the first time a lyric tripped up someone on the show. In January, Raven-Symoné botched a line to the Bee Gees' classic "Stayin' Alive" while competing on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."

These aren't the only instances of music fans getting an education in lyrical content in recent memory. Earlier this month, Katy Perry said her hit “Firework” also has a line that fans get wrong.

“It’s not ‘up, up, up,’ and it’s not ‘ahh, ahh, ahh,’” she told Luke Bryan about the song’s chorus on an episode of “American Idol.”

“It’s ‘awe, awe, awe,’” she said, before spelling it out for Bryan.

Tuesday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” featured the latest flub on the popular game show.

Last month, a woman guessed “Jurassic Park bodies” when the puzzle was actually “Jurassic Park movies.”

Earlier this month, multiple contestants struggled to figure out the phrase “another feather in your cap.” Several viewers mocked the contestants’ inability to make the correct guess, prompting host Pat Sajak to defend them.

“It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry,” he tweeted.