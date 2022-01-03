Ah or ha? Raven-Symoné’s ‘Stayin’ Alive’ mistake costs her on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Raven-Symoné finished in third place on Sunday night’s episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” after an awkward and unfortunate technicality prevented her from winning a round.

The actor, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, appeared on the game show to raise money for charity (in her case, Goodwill Southern California), alongside fellow competitors Tori Spelling and figure skater Tara Lipinski.

Halfway through the episode, the women were given the category of “‘70’s Song Lyrics” to solve.

After Lipinski suggested an incorrect letter, Raven-Symoné thought she knew the answer.

“I kind of want to solve it,” she said with a wide grin on her face.

Before she could answer, host Pat Sajak warned, “I’m just going to alert you to be real careful as you solve it. Go slow. Go ahead if that’s what you want to do.”

He seemed to predict the relatable blunder that would eventually happen.

Unsure of what he meant, Raven-Symoné decided to keep spinning a couple of times to make solving the puzzle easier.

“Carefully say everything that’s up there,” Sajak chimed in again. He then exclaimed, “A lot of tension here!”

Finally, Raven-Symoné was ready to complete the puzzle and answered, "'Ah ah ah ah stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,'" from the Bee Gees classic “Stayin' Alive.”

The buzzer sounded indicating her answer was wrong, and she let out a loud groan, realizing her mistake a few seconds too late.

As the next person up, Spelling said, “Oh, I feel bad” and hesitated before giving the correct answer. "'Ah ha ha ha stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive,'" the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star guessed.

Raven-Symoné still seemed confused before Sajak explained that her mispronunciation prevented her from winning the round.

“That’s why I was encouraging you to be careful,” he told her. “I did my best to help out, Raven. I’m sorry it didn’t work out.”

The “Raven’s Home” actor cheerfully responded that she enjoyed the game anyway.

During the episode, she received plenty of online support from viewers who reacted to the minor error.

One applauded the actor for her response to the technicality and tweeted, “@ravensymone needs a game show where she is just one of the competitors. love her attitude on this wheel of fortune episode.”

Another joked, “Who is more annoyed tonight on Celebrity @WheelofFortune? @ravensymone or @patsajak?” along with three crying-laughter emoji.

It was a tough loss, but Raven-Symoné bounced back by the end of the episode. She walked away with $30,000 for her charity.