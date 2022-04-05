Tori Spelling shares 50th birthday tribute for 'sister' Jennie Garth

It hardly seems like any time has passed since Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were hanging out at the Peach Pit, but a celebratory post from one of the “Beverly Hills, 90210” stars serves as a reminder of just how long it’s been since they played teens on TV.

Spelling took to Instagram this week to wish her longtime pal a happy 50th birthday.

“She can kick.. she can stretch… she’s 50!” Spelling wrote, with a nod to a Molly Shannon’s memorable “Saturday Night Live” character. “Sally O’Malley… oops I mean Jennifer Eve Garth.”

Alongside the message was a cute throwback pic of duo dressed in spandex aerobics garb as they stood side by side with matching smirks.

“@jenniegarth you truly embody a human where a number is simply a number,” the 48-year-old continued to rave. “You are more beautiful today than you were 30 years ago.”

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth attend the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 23, 1993 in Beverly Hills, California. Alamy

And both of their lives are fuller than they were when they attended West Beverly High onscreen 30 years ago, too. After all, Spelling is now a mom of five, and Garth has three children of her own.

"You are an amazing inspiring woman," Spelling wrote. "Such a great mom. You are my Mom mentor for sure."

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth at BH90210 Peach Pit Pop-Up on Melrose Ave. on August 3, 2019 in Los Angeles. Alamy

In closing, Spelling added, "I love you so much. You are truly my sister in this lifetime. Xo ❤️"

Garth, who dubbed Spelling her "partner and best friend for life" in a past birthday message of her own, shared the post in her Instagram stories Monday, along with an animated banner that read, "50 and fabulous."