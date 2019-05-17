Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 7:53 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Donna and Kelly are almost as close as Tori and Jennie!

Jennie Garth wished longtime “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Tori Spelling a happy birthday in a sweet Instagram post on Friday that features a shot of the two actresses today, as well as two from their “90210” days.

“Happy birthday to my partner and best friend for life. Wow, we’ve been thru some s*#t! And today was no exception! Hope you enjoyed your glamorous birthday dinner!! I love you #tbt#happybirthday,” Garth wrote.

Spelling turned 46 on Thursday.

She and Garth, 47, have never been shy about expressing themselves and have often appeared in each other's social feeds. Last year, Spelling was the one who wished Garth a happy birthday.

"You’ve held my hand and heart since we were teens and thru life you have been my constant," Spelling wrote. "Thru ups and downs and all around we are stuck like glue!"

The pair recently got "90210" makeovers and shared the results on Instagram.

"Do blondes really have more fun?- Kelly and Donna are back! Had a day of beauty yesterday with my girl @torispelling ! thank you @dphue for our #90210 makeover color by @justinandersoncolor," Garth wrote.

"As most of you know I never smile with teeth... but yesterday was a confidence booster on so many levels! Being at the #dphuehousegetting a #90210 makeover with my off camera and on camera BFF @Jennie garth was such a fun, empowering, and amazing experience!" Spelling wrote.

The duo will certainly be seeing a lot more of each other in the coming weeks, as they rev up production on the highly anticipated “Beverly Hills, 90210” reboot, called "BH90210."

"The premise of this show, it’s about the characters behind the characters," Garth told Entertainment Weekly. "It’s inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it’s about them coming back together."

Earlier this week, fans got a glimpse of the project in a teaser trailer.

Garth and Spelling will be joined by Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green. Garth and Spelling told Entertainment Weekly that Luke Perry, who passed away in March, had been interested in the project, as well.

"He’s been with us every step of the way," Garth later told the Associated Press of keeping his memory alive on the revival's set.

In the wake of Perry's death, the reboot remains full steam ahead and Carteris got fans worked up when she posted a photo of the gang prepping for their return.

Make sure you order a Mega Burger from the Peach Pit and get set for the premiere of "BH90210," which will hit the small screen on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.