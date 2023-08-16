“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is back with five new couples who are ready to test their relationships.

Netflix released a teaser for the show’s second season on Aug. 9, and it looks like there will be intense confrontations between all of the contestants.

At one point in the trailer, co-host Nick Lachey informs the group that one contestant might be pregnant, shocking everyone.

All the couples, including a pair of high school sweethearts, signed up for the show to see if they should get engaged or finally acknowledge that their current relationship has run its course.

During the experiment, some of the contestants start falling for their new partners and others question if they made a mistake coming on the show — nothing new for this show.

Meet the five couples from "The Ultimatum" Season Two below and find out which partner issued the ultimatum.

Meet the 5 couples and cast members of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2

James and Ryann

James Morris and Ryann McCracken in Season Two of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Netflix

James and Ryann, both 24, have been dating since they were 16 years old. Although the high school sweethearts have been committed to each other for almost a decade, James isn’t sure he pictures Ryann as his future wife. She gave him the ultimatum because she believes they should have a stronger commitment to each other after so many years together.

Lisa and Brian

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoyein in Season Two of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on" Netflix

After two years together, Lisa, 32, and Brian, 29, are at a crossroads in their relationship. While she sees a proposal as an obvious next step, he doesn't grasp how getting down on one knee would change their relationship. Lisa issued the ultimatum to Brian because she thinks they are ready to get married and start a family.

Kat and Alex

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman in Season Two of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on" Netflix

Kat, 28, and Alex, 32, have been dating for two years and she needs to be certain he is confident about their future together. She gave him the ultimatum because they are not on the same page. She is convinced he is the love of her life, but he is more pragmatic. The couple also struggles to express their emotions to each other.

Antonio and Roxanne

Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser in Season Two of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on" Netflix

Antonio, 30, and Roxanne, 31, have been together for four years, but she still wonders if she ever wants to get married. So, he issued the ultimatum to her in hopes that the show will help her believe in marriage. Roxanne, who is career-focused, agreed to come on “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” because she wants Antonio to become more supportive and romantic.

Trey and Riah

Trey Brunson and Riah Nelson in Season Two of "The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On" Jackson Petty / Netflix

Trey, 29, and Riah, 25, are another couple who have been in a relationship for two years. He gave the ultimatum to Riah because they already live together and he believes that they can continue to work through their issues after they get married. But she thinks they are at different points in their lives and lack a romantic spark.

How does 'The Ultimatum' work?

At the start of the show, all the couples meet each other and co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. They go on dates for a few days before deciding who they want to partner with for a three-week trial marriage.

The new couples move in together and get to know each other’s friends and families. After three weeks, the contestants return to their original partners and move in for another three-week trial marriage.

The contestants compare the two experiences and in the finale they decide if they want to get engaged to their original partner, couple up with someone they met on the show or leave single.

When does Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum' premiere?

Unlike previous versions of “The Ultimatum,” which released three episodes at a time, the second season of “Marry or Move On” will drop eight episodes on Aug. 23.

Then, fans will only have to wait only one week until the finale and reunion episodes arrive on Aug. 30.