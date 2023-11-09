“The Masked Singer” introduced the final group of contestants during “One Hit Wonders” night.

The new crew of masked singers performed classic one-hit wonders from years past, impressing and stumping panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

Viewers during the Nov. 8 episode were introduced to Donut, Hibiscus, Anteater and Candelabra. Ultimately, one contestant had to be unmasked.

See the highlights from the show below.

What did each contestant perform?

The Donut kicked off the episode by singing "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede. It was followed by Hibiscus performing The Weather Girls' song "It’s Raining Men" and Anteater with a rendition of "Walking in Memphis" by Marc Cohn. Candelabra got the panelists excited singing “One Thing” by Amerie.

Who were in the bottom two?

After the judge and audience votes, the celebrities with the least votes were Anteater and Hibiscus.

The two took on the same song in the smackdown, giving it their all by performing "Hey Mickey" by Toni Basil.

Who went home this week?

Nick Cannon and Hibiscus in the “One Hit Wonder” episode on Nov. 8, 2023. Michael Becker / FOX

Before Hibiscus was unmasked, the panelists had one more chance to guess who the celebrity was.

Thicke believed it was former model Janice Dickinson, Scherzinger guessed it was “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham, but Jeong thought it was “Sex and the City’s” Kim Cattrall and McCarthy Wahlberg said it was “Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps.

So who was under the mask? None other than the countess Luann de Lesseps.

“We’ve joked on many occasions that this is my future baby mama,” host Nick Cannon quipped.

When asked how it was to be the Hibiscus, she replied: "So much fun! I had the best time. And Jenny, I mean, she got it from the very beginning."

McCarthy Wahlberg added, “You know I love you! I'm a huge fan of Luann, and I've always wanted to see one of your cabaret shows and now (I'm) like, 'Oh my god, I got to see her perform live here on 'The Masked Singer.'"

"I'll see you all at my cabaret show," the reality star said, adding how she wanted to keep the costume.

"I know a guy," quipped Cannon.

Next week, “The Masked Singer” gets ready for the final mask of the season as a new wild card joins the competition during “Trolls” night. As the season continues, TODAY.com will be updating the contestant reveals.