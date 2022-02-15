NBC's new dating show is on a mission to prove that chivalry isn't dead.

"The Courtship," set to premiere Sunday, March 6, offers a classic twist on modern dating and takes viewers on a romantic journey that's reminiscent of "Bridgerton" and "Downtown Abbey."

Here's everything you need to know before it makes its grand debut!

If you loved "Bridgerton," you'll adore "The Courtship." Sean Gleason / NBC

What is the show about?

Described as the "ultimate fantasy" dating show, "The Courtship" follows one lucky lady who is "transported back to Regency-era England" on her quest for love.

Set in a 19th century castle in the English countryside, the dating show features plenty of classic romance, including carriage rides and masquerade balls. There will also be other classic activities ranging from fencing and archery to handwritten letters.

The series was originally named “Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance” and was inspired by the classic novel "Pride & Prejudice." It was set to air on Peacock but was later rebranded and moved to NBC.

Pictured: Nicole Remy. Sean Gleason / NBC

Who is the woman looking for love?

The heroine of the show is Nicole Remy, "a modern girl tired of modern dating," according to a press release. The Seattle resident, 26, is the youngest of three children and is pretty tight with her brother, Dominique, and sister Danielle.

Remy is a smart cookie and graduated cum laude from the University of Southern California with a bachelor of science in GeoDesign. After college, she designed commercial and residential buildings as an architecture associate while dancing for the Seattle Seahawks' NFL cheerleading team for two years.

During the pandemic, Remy learned to code and began to apply for tech and engineering jobs with the intent of making a career change. These days, she works as a software engineer and product manager on the founding team of a tech startup.

Pictured: Alex "Achilles" King. Sean Gleason / NBC

Who are the suitors?

The following 16 suitors are vying for the attention of the show's leading lady:

Mr. Alex “Achilles” King : A 35-year-old online fitness coach from San Diego

: A 35-year-old online fitness coach from San Diego Mr. Daniel Bochicchio : A 31-year-old real estate agent from Staten Island, New York

: A 31-year-old real estate agent from Staten Island, New York Mr. Lincoln Chapman : A 25-year-old model from Nashville

: A 25-year-old model from Nashville Mr. Lewis Echavarria : A 26-year-old mortgage advisor from Miami

: A 26-year-old mortgage advisor from Miami Mr. Jaquan Holland: A 30-year-old teacher from Los Angeles

Pictured: Christian Lee Cones. Sean Gleason / NBC

Mr. Christian Lee Cones : A 25-year-old IT support manager from Los Angeles

: A 25-year-old IT support manager from Los Angeles Mr. Daniel “Dan” Hunter : A 32-year-old travel company owner from Los Angeles

: A 32-year-old travel company owner from Los Angeles Mr. Derek Kesseler : A 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Vancouver

: A 31-year-old digital marketing manager from Vancouver Capt. Danny Kim : A 31-year-old former Air Force captain from Seoul, South Korea

: A 31-year-old former Air Force captain from Seoul, South Korea Mr. Chandler “Chan” Luxe : A 24-year-old musical artist from West Hollywood, California

: A 24-year-old musical artist from West Hollywood, California Mr. Charlie Mumbray: A 25-year-old at-home personal trainer from Kent, England

Pictured: Giuseppe Castronovo. NBC

Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo : A 27-year-old pizzeria owner from Point Pleasant, New Jersey

: A 27-year-old pizzeria owner from Point Pleasant, New Jersey Mr. Peter Saffa : A 23-year-old social media manager from Defiance, Missouri

: A 23-year-old social media manager from Defiance, Missouri Dr. Jarrett Schanzer : A 35-year-old aesthetic medicine doctor/anesthesiologist from Miami

: A 35-year-old aesthetic medicine doctor/anesthesiologist from Miami Mr. Nate Shanklin : A 34-year-old recruiter from Sacramento, California

: A 34-year-old recruiter from Sacramento, California Mr. Caleb Ward: A 24-year-old content creator from Hampton, Virginia

Nicole Remy's parents also appear on the show. Sean Gleason / NBC

Who is in the 'Court'?

Before the suitors can win Remy's heart, they also need to get the approval from her "trusted Court," which includes her dad, Claude, her mom, Claire, her sister Danie and her best friend Tessa. The Court serves as Remy's advisors and helps select dates for her.

Where can I watch the show?

"The Courtship" premieres on Sunday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will stream on Peacock the following day.