Peacock's new 'Pride & Prejudice' dating show is like real life 'Bridgerton'

If you love curling up on the couch with a good romance novel, Peacock's latest series will be right up your alley.

A new dating show is in the works at the streaming service and it has a pretty compelling name: "Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance." Intrigued yet? Here's everything we know about the series so far. (Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)

It's inspired by the classic novel of the same name

Whether you read Jane Austin's "Pride & Prejudice" novel in school or watched the 2005 movie adaptation starring Keira Knightley or the 1995 mini series starring Colin Firth, you're probably familiar with the iconic romance between the story's heroine, Elizabeth Bennet, and her love interest, Mr. Darcy.

The Peacock dating series is inspired by the classic love story and will feature "a heroine looking for her duke," according to a press release.

The show will be filmed in England

Set in a Regency-style England (i.e. the time period of "Bridgerton"), the show will be filmed at a countryside castle, so you can expect lots of gorgeous scenery. The leading lady and her suitors will get to know each other on a series of fun dates — everything from carriage and boat rides to archery lessons — and will be transported on a romantic journey.

According to a press release, participants will be "immersed in a time-traveling quest for love" as they as they communicate through handwritten letters. So sweet, right?

The show is currently casting

If you know an awesome gal who's still searching for her real life prince, "Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance" is looking for its leading lady. Applicants must be single and at least 21 years old, and need to answer a series of questions about their relationship deal breakers, their best traits and more. You can apply here!

