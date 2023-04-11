‘Family man’ Sylvester Stallone is a reluctant reality star (kind of) in trailer for his new show

Sylvester Stallone has portrayed some of Hollywood's most legendary characters for nearly 50 years — and now he's set to appear as himself, albeit somewhat reluctantly, in "The Family Stallone."

The 76-year-old "Rocky" franchise star takes center stage in the Paramount+ reality series alongside wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and the couple’s three daughters, who are all in their 20s: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

A new full-length trailer for the series dropped on April 11. It treats fans to footage of Stallone dutifully brushing the family's calico cat and dishing out fatherly advice when he's not eating pizza with actor pals Al Pacino and Dolph Lundgren.

All three daughters reveal a bit about themselves to viewers: Oldest daughter Sophia is a big-hearted perfectionist, Sistine is a risk-taker, and youngest daughter Scarlet, who appears alongside her dad in the Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” is a self-avowed scene-stealer.

“We’re in our early 20s. It doesn’t get much better than this,” Sistine says in the trailer. “Brain-wise, body-wise, looks-wise, we’re at our peak, ladies.”

Flavin Stallone, who married her husband over 25 years ago (and briefly filed for a divorce from him last year), is depicted as the family’s “queen.” In one of the trailer’s scenes, Flavin Stallone tells her daughters, “I know we’re insane, I know we’re crazy, but we love each other so much.”

Another scene shows Stallone strolling into a crowded kitchen, where he tells the other four, “I can’t believe you guys are actually doing a reality show.”

“Who would have thought? You! On TV like this. You’re welcome,” Sistine tells him mockingly.

Later in the trailer, Sistine teases the old man again.

“It is quite ironic that he’s the last person who wanted to do this reality show, yet he sees a camera and he’s like, ‘Am I in the frame?’”

“The Family Stallone” premieres on Paramount+ on May 17.