Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, are calling it quits after 25 years of marriage.

Flavin, 54, filed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” from the 76-year-old "Rocky" franchise star on Aug. 19, in at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

"I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues," Stallone told TODAY in a statement.

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone, center, pose with daughters (L-R) Sophia, Scarlet and Sistine in 2019. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Attorneys for Flavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The couple tied the knot in 1997 after nearly a decade of dating and share three daughters: Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24 and Scarlet, 20.

Stallone was previously married to Sasha Czack from 1974 to 1985 and to his "Rocky IV" and "Creed II" co-star Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987. He and Czack shared sons Sage, who died of heart disease in July 2012 at age 36, and Seargeoh, 43.

On May 17, the Golden Globe winner celebrated his 25th anniversary with Flavin, a former model, by sharing a gallery of pics of the couple and their children on Instagram.

The couple in 1988, the year they began dating. Ron Galella / Getty Images

"Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife," the action star wrote in his caption. "There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated , patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!"

Stallone also honored his bride on her 53rd birthday in August 2021.

"Happy birthday to Jennifer! A fantastic wife and mother! We love you," he wrote in an Instagram post.