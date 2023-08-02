Sofia Vergara is stunned after 'America's Got Talent' singer's audition, earns Golden Buzzer

It was a Golden Buzzer-worthy moment!

Sofia Vergara was left stunned after Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique’s exceptional audition during the Aug. 1 episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The 26-year-old artist, who was joined on stage by a translator, shared how it was his first time in the U.S. and his “dream” to perform for the “AGT” judges.

While he appeared nervous at first, he then belted out an impressive rendition of Whitney Houston’s “Run to You” that visibly moved Vergara and left her emotional.

Sofia Vergara couldn't contain her excitement as Gabriel Henrique broke out in song. NBC

Henrique showcased his powerhouse vocals, hitting exceptionally high notes as Vergara's jaw dropped and hands went up in the air.

As he continued the song, host Terry Crews clapped on the side while the rest of the judges also looked impressed and the audience got on their feet and applauded.

After receiving a standing ovation from all four judges, Heidi Klum described him as “if Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby.”

Howie Mandel followed next saying, “I did not expect that voice to come out of you! You sound like the best and finest pop diva there ever was.”

“People are going to really like you,” Simon Cowell added, before telling the singer, “You don’t know how good you are. It was amazing.”

When it came to Vergara, she was left speechless but eventually said that his audition was “perfect, spectacular, your voice is beautiful.”

She thanked Henrique and explained that as a judge they are “waiting for that feeling and that was what I was waiting for. Something very beautiful and very heartfelt.”

The “Modern Family” star didn’t give the other judges a chance to vote because she then slammed her hand on the Golden Buzzer. As the gold confetti fell from the sky, Henrique was immediately sent to the live shows.

With tears in his eyes, Vergara went on stage and hugged him.

“How spectacular!” she told him in Spanish. “You had us dying over here!”

Season 18 of the NBC talent competition show has already had a slew of emotional moments. Klum gave Lavender Darcangelo, a 27-year-old blind singer who has autism, a Golden Buzzer after her touching performance. Cowell gave his Golden Buzzer to “brilliant” 17-year-old singer Putri Ariani, who is blind and beautifully played the piano during her audition. Dance group Murmuration wowed Mandel, earning his Golden Buzzer.