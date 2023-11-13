‘SNL’ cast nails impressions of celebs auditioning to read Britney Spears’ memoir

Michelle Williams may have read the audio version of Britney Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” but “Saturday Night Live” had some fun reimagining some other stars who could have auditioned for the gig.

In the “SNL” tradition of sketches featuring celebs auditioning for high-profile roles, the Nov. 11 episode featured one in which some big names try out for the job reading Spears’ tome. The skit opens with the pop star, played by Chloe Fineman, explaining the interest in the job.

“My audiobook is read by the amazing Michelle Williams, but she wasn’t the only one who wanted to read it,” Fineman's Spears says. “Here’s a peek at some of the other actors who auditioned to read ‘The Woman in Me.’”

The sketch then jumps to Heidi Gardner as Allison Janney and Fineman doing her best Timothée Chalamet, who just so happened to be hosting this episode of “SNL.” Fineman’s Chalamet features him as a bumbling, stuttering mess who can’t actually talk.

Chloe Fineman put her best foot forward as Timothée Chalamet. Colin Cauldwell / NBC

Chalamet, meanwhile, appears in the sketch as legendary director Martin Scorsese. Other highlights include Mikey Day as “Jackass” star Steve-O stapling himself and Sarah Sherman as John Mulaney riffing on a horse.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted for Christmas was a horse,” Sherman's Mulaney says, as if reading from the book, before morphing into Mulaney in stand-up mode. “A horse. You know, like a tall dog.”

No words necessary. Molly Kearney didn't even have to talk to nail her take on Kevin James. NBC

Molly Kearney may have scored the sketch’s biggest laughs, effortlessly posing as the “peak shy guy” Kevin James meme, just standing and mugging for the camera while nailing James’ posture. Fineman also does a spot-on Natasha Lyonne, perfectly capturing the cadence and pace of her raspy voice.

“So, at this point, I’m not a girl, but not yet a woman,” she says with Lyonne’s trademark inflection.

Ego Nwodim portrays Jada Pinkett Smith, veering away from Spears’ story and reading a line about Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock at the Oscars from her own memoir.

Fineman also nailed her take on Natasha Lyonne. NBC

Other celebs include B-52s singer Fred Schneider (Bowen Yang), Julia Fox (also lampooned by Fineman), Neil deGrasse Tyson (Kenan Thompson), Werner Herzog (James Austin Johnson), Ice Spice (Punkie Johnson), Dame Maggie Smith (Chloe Troast) and Bill Hader (Michael Longfellow). Fineman returns at the end as the goofy Chalamet, who's being yelled at to actually read.

“Actually, I can’t read,” Fineman's Chalamet says, as he puts on a pair of sunglasses and walks away as the sketch draws to a close.