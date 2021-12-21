The lead cast members of the rebooted version of “Sex and the City” came out Monday night expressing support for the victims accusing their costar Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — the actors reprising their iconic "SATC" roles on the new HBO Max show “And Just Like That...” — issued a statement on social media Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences," the three said in a joint statement. "We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it."

On Dec. 16, Noth was accused of sexually assaulting two women in 2004 and 2015 in an article in The Hollywood Reporter.

The next day, a third woman came forward accusing him of assaulting her in a New York City restaurant where she worked in 2010.

Noth has denied all three women’s claims of assault.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said in response to the THR story. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

He issued another statement after the third woman accused him on Friday.

“The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction,” his spokesperson told TODAY. “Chris has no knowledge of who this individual is and, as stated yesterday, has and would never cross that line.”

All three women accusing Noth came forward anonymously. NBC News has not independently corroborated or identified any of the three women and their allegations.

Noth has been in the headlines since the release of “And Just Like That...” His character, John Preston aka Mr. Big, died after doing a Peloton workout. In response, Noth was featured in a Peloton ad filmed this past weekend, which has since been pulled.

“The Equalizer” a CBS show he appeared in as the fictional ex-CIA director William Bishop, confirmed Monday that Noth had been dropped from the cast.

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS confirmed in a joint statement sent to TODAY.

Talks to buy Chris Noth’s tequila brand Ambhar for $12 million have also been axed in the wake of the accusations and the actor was dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists, on Sunday.