Peloton pulls Chris Noth ad following sexual assault allegations

Peloton has pulled its new Chris Noth ad following allegations that the former "Sex and the City" star has been accused of sexual assault by two women.

The exercise equipment brand released a statement Thursday to CNBC explaining the decision. "Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot.

"As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts," the statement read.

In a story published by The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, two women accused Noth, 67, of sexually assaulting them in separate encounters they say occurred in 2004 and 2015.

Noth responded to the accusations in a statement to NBC News on Thursday saying that the encounters with the women were "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," said the actor. "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross."

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women," he added.

Both women told THR that they decided to come forward with their allegations after the publicity around the HBO Max reboot of “Sex and the City,” called “And Just Like That...,” brought up painful memories of the assaults.

THR reported that the women, identified by the pseudonyms Zoe and Lily, approached the publication separately this year, in August and October, and they do not know each other.

NBC News has not independently corroborated either woman’s allegations.

The woman called Zoe, 40, told THR that she'd met Noth in 2004 when she was 22 and working at a Los Angeles firm that dealt with celebrities. She said Noth flirted with her, then invited her and a friend to the pool at his West Hollywood apartment building.

After asking Zoe to return a book to his apartment, Noth kissed her as she stepped through the door, she said, before pulling her toward him, taking off her shorts and bikini bottom and raping her from behind.

Zoe said she and a friend subsequently went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where she told staff she'd been assaulted. She said she did not tell police who assaulted her because she was afraid she would be fired from her job. Cedars-Sinai told THR it does not have records going back to 2004 that could corroborate her visit.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department told NBC News that "the department is still looking into the nature of the report and trying to narrow down when, where, if it was filed."

Zoe’s former boss told THR she remembered Zoe calling her "in shock" and telling her that Noth attacked her.

Zoe also told THR that in 2006 she sought counseling at the UCLA Rape Crisis Center. The clinical director of the center confirmed to THR that they treated Zoe but would not share further details.

The woman identified as Lily, 31, told THR she met Noth in 2015 while working at a New York City nightclub. She was 25 at that time and the actor was 60.

Lily said Noth, who has been married to Tara Wilson, 39, since 2012 and has two children, took her on a date to an Italian restaurant. Afterward, the pair went to Noth’s Greenwich Village apartment.

Lily said Noth repeatedly attempted to kiss her and then dropped his pants and forced her to perform oral sex on him. She said he then had sex with her.

A friend of Lily's told THR that Lily called her in tears immediately afterward and said Noth had "pretty forcibly" had sex with her.

Noth's name has been linked with Peloton in headlines since last week's premiere of "And Just Like That...," which featured a major plot twist involving his character, John Preston aka Mr. Big, and his connection to a Peloton.

After the episode aired, Noth and fellow Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds quickly filmed a Peloton ad that debuted last weekend.