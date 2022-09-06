‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7 includes cheating allegations

The trailer for Season Seven of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" is here and it's jam-packed with drama, including new bombshell accusations about the cast members' marriages and relationships.

The three-minute-long clip showed Candiace Dillard-Bassett telling Ashley Darby that Karen Huger, who is in a 25-year marriage with husband Raymond Huger, was apparently “sneaking out of town with someone who wasn’t Ray."

However, Dillard-Bassett also appears to be having marital problems of her own. In one scene, Darby tells Robyn Dixon that she got a confusing Instagram DM from Dillard-Bassett's husband.

“Shoulda come to the W” the message read, referencing a hotel restaurant.

“Who were you at the W with?” Darby asked Dixon, confused. “Not your wife!”

Not only that, but Gizelle Bryant called Dillard-Bassett's husband a "sneaky link" and said that he put her in a situation that made her feel very uncomfortable.

"100%," she said.

In the trailer, Darby announced that she's buying a house with her estranged husband, Michael Darby, and that confused Huger and Bryant.

“This is not no damn divorce,” Huger said.

(L-R) Mia Thornton, Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

“You don’t buy a house with a man you are divorcing," Bryant added.

Dixon also isn't free from the drama this season. She's heard telling a legal consultant that she wants to get a prenup before marrying Juan Dixon, her former husband, the second time around.

“Are there clauses about infidelity?” she asked.

Bryant's love life seems to be a topic of conversation too as Huger and Charisse Jackson Jordan question whether Bryant is sleeping with Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey.

Seems like a lot is going on this season. Scroll below to learn more about Season Seven of "The Real Housewives of Potomac."

When does Season 7 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' come out?

The new season premieres on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, with episodes to air on Peacock the next day for streaming.

Curious about the cast? Here's where they're up to, per Bravo

Ashley Darby

“Ashley Darby recently separated from Michael, and her main focus is motherhood with a little TikTok on the side. She’s looking for a new home for herself and her boys but with Michael’s help, which makes the women question if she wants to be free of him.”

Ashley Darby in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Wendy Osefo

"Dr. Wendy Osefo continues to teach, serve as a political analyst on national cable news and run her candle business. She now wants to open a Nigerian-themed lounge. Eddie thinks she has too much going on and needs to focus on her health and her family. Can she juggle it all and maintain her sanity?"

Wendy Osefo in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Robyn Dixon

"Robyn Dixon and Juan are finally engaged, and everyone is expecting a wedding any day now ... everyone but the Dixons, who have mastered the art of procrastination. While getting married is not a top priority for Robyn, getting a prenup is, as she is now the primary breadwinner in the family."

Robyn Dixon in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Mia Thornton

"Mia Thornton implies on social media she has cancer and then reveals she needs further testing to determine if she has cancer. The back-and-forth has the ladies questioning what is true."

Mia Thornton in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Karen Huger

"Karen Huger is looking and feeling better than ever with some “tweaks.” Her choices have left Ray questioning the motives behind her refresh. He worries the vanity procedures could have a negative impact on their daughter, Rayvin."

Karen Huger in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Candiace Dillard-Bassett

"Candiace Dillard-Bassett is busier than ever with a successful music career, but if she wants babies in the future, she has to act now. She has begun the journey with freezing her eggs, but along the way there are a few hiccups. Chris has taken a new job that is taking up a lot of his time, and an allegation from some of the women makes waves in their marriage."

Candiace Dillard Bassett in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Gizelle Bryant

"Gizelle Bryant is inching closer to becoming an empty nester, but it’s bittersweet. Her oldest, Grace, received her driver’s license and is ready to hit the road, while twins Adore and Angel are turning 16 and will be leaving the west wing soon. Gizelle is also “in these streets” dating and rekindling a romance with someone from her past but finds herself entangled in drama involving another housewife’s husband."

Gizelle Bryant in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Charisse Jackson Jordan

"Former housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns as a friend and voice of reason that most of the ladies welcome except for Karen, who mysteriously goes out of her way to avoid her."

Charrisse Jackson Jordan in The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 7. Bravo

Jacqueline Blake

"Jacqueline Blake joins as a Friend. She and Mia are so close that one might think they are sisters, but some unusual behavior has the ladies wondering what the real story is."