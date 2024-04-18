How Orlando Bloom’s Buddhist practice helped lead him ‘To the Edge’ in new adventure show

Orlando Bloom may be most well known for his roles in “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “The Lord of the Rings,” but viewers will see a new side of the actor as he takes on three extreme sports in a matter of weeks in his new show, “Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.”

While Bloom goes rock climbing, wingsuiting and free diving — meaning without an oxygen tank — to about 102 feet below sea level, he's also often reciting Buddhist chants before embarking on each adventure.

Viewers might be surprised to find out Bloom has been practicing Buddhism for more than 30 years. The 47-year-old tells TODAY.com how his faith played a role in “To the Edge,” now streaming on Peacock. (Peacock is a part of TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

“As a philosophy and as a practice, it’s something that’s definitely been the anchor in my life,” Bloom says.

He starts by sharing the meaning of “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo,” the chant he recites throughout the three episodes: “It means, ‘I bring myself in tune with the rhythm of the universe through the vibration of sound.’”

Bloom, a practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism and a follower of the Soka Gakkai organization, says he likes the philosophy that the Buddha believed would lead all living beings to enlightenment in their current lifetime.

“At its core, it’s about respecting all living beings,” he says. “And I liked that as a roadmap. I always wanted a roadmap, and in a way, this practice has been that for me.”

Bloom’s ‘art to living’

Bloom says he discovered Buddhism when he was working with an artist on painting and drawing when he was 16. Ahead of his school exams, he heard his mentor chanting “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo.”

“I just said to him one day, ‘What are you doing?’” Bloom recalls. “And he said, ‘I’m chanting that you’re going to do really well in your exams, and then you’re going to have a really successful life.’”

Bloom asked if it would actually help, and his mentor said it would, so Bloom decided to start his own practice.

“I just never stopped because I found it to be very, very helpful to me,” he says. “If there is an art to living, I found that the philosophy and this practice is, for me, the art.”

But that doesn't mean his faith has remained constant over the course of 30 years — he says he questions his faith "every day."

“Ten times a day. Ten times a second. All day, every day. There’s no moment I’m not — constantly,” he says.

“It’s not like I chant ‘Nam-myoho-renge-kyo’ to be, like, levitating,” he adds with a laugh. “No, I chant ‘Nam-myoho-renge-kyo’ to survive my life and everything that happens in life. Chanting helps me to navigate the nastiness.”

Bloom says he wanted to incorporate his faith into “To the Edge” because it makes him focus on each experience in life.