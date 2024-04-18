Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are loving parenthood.

In August 2020, they welcomed their little girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

Bloom is also a father to his 13-year-old son, Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

In an interview with People, Bloom talked about what it's like to be a dad and he said he enjoys every moment that he gets to spend with his kids. When asked what family time looks like for him, he said, “Family time is, for me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table. It is going out on a walk or going on an adventure. It’s games, it’s play. It’s connection. It’s holding hands and hugging. And telling people you love them a lot."

As for Perry, she told ET Canada that motherhood brought more joy into her life.

“The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life,” she said.

“For me, I’ve learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, ‘Yeah, there’s a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I’m going to put this down and I’m going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you,’” she added.

Read on to learn more about Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's blended family.

Flynn, 13

Bloom became a father for the first time when he welcomed his son, Flynn, with his then-wife, Miranda Kerr, in January 2011.

During a 2017 appearance on ITV's "Good Morning," Bloom revealed his son is a big fan of his work and loves to watch the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies. In the franchise, Bloom plays the brave Will Turner.

"My son, bless him. He's 6 and he's seen the first three films at least, and he loved them," Bloom shared.

Other than watching movies, Flynn enjoys drawing. On Instagram, Kerr shared a photo of a beautiful horse that her son had drawn.

"Sunday sketch by my little artist Flynn🧑‍🎨💖🐴," she captioned the post.

On Instagram, Bloom has also talked about his kid. In 2017, he shared a photo of him and his little guy together.

"Mighty monday the morning mash up...these moments at 6am 🤣before the storm of #mondays 👊🏻," he penned the caption. "When I was a boy I dreamed of creating a kingdom to share and balance love with life career and everything in between something I didn’t fully comprehend till my son opened my heart🙌🏻could not be more grateful #myboy and that #evolution🙏🏻."

Daisy Dove Bloom, 3

In August 2020, Perry and Bloom welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, into the world.

When she was born, the couple gave the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) the honor of announcing the news.

“Welcome to the world Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy," the organization said on its website and Instagram account.

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Perry and Bloom told UNICEF.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Perry revealed why she named their daughter Daisy Dove.

She said, “Daisy, to me, means purity and Dove means peace and Bloom feels like it means joy, so it’s very pure, peace and joy."

As for Daisy's appearance, Bloom told Ellen DeGeneres that his daughter is the "perfect" combination of him and Perry.

“It’s funny, when she first came out I was like, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s mini-me,’ and then fortunately she’s got those Katy blues, which was perfect. And then she sort of looked like my mom,” he said.

“Daisy is great,” Perry added to People. “She is a combination of both me and her father, which we are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out.”