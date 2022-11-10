Katy Perry opens up about her 'crazy' first six weeks of motherhood

Katy Perry knows how rough the first few weeks of motherhood can be, and she's not going to sugarcoat it.

The singer, who welcomed daughter Daisy with her partner Orlando Bloom in August 2020, admitted in a candid interview that the first few weeks after bringing your first child into the world are particularly challenging.

“No one tells you about the first six weeks of having your first child,” she told ET Canada. “What? This is crazy! You’re feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, ‘Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?’"

Parenting is all about finding the little moments that bring you joy, and that's something that the 38-year-old learned pretty quickly.

“The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life," she said.

Like all parents, Perry learns a little bit more every day, and she's picked up on at least one important lesson so far.

"For me, I’ve learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, ‘Yeah, there’s a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I’m going to put this down and I’m going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you,’” she explained.

Over the past two years, Perry has spoken openly about the impact that becoming a mother has had on her life. When her daughter celebrated her first birthday in 2021, the "Daisies" singer shared a sweet tribute to her baby girl on Twitter.

"1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love," she wrote at the time.

In October 2021 the proud mom gushed about Daisy Dove's favorite word while attending Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles

“She is talking, but she thinks everything is a cat ... When a person will walk in she will say ‘Hi, gato!’” Perry said, referencing the Spanish word for “cat.”

In September 2022, Perry explained why she doesn't have a full-time nanny during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast.

“I am working a lot and I’ve always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure,” she said. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I’m meant to.”

In other words, whenever she gets a day off from work, Perry goes into what she calls "mom mode."

“Doesn’t matter if I’ve had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I’m waking up at 6 o’clock and we’re going to go and do breakfast and yes, I have the no-sleep shakes," she said at the time.