Orlando Bloom on whether he would revisit his ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ role

The fate of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise remains a mystery for now, but fans have one shiny gold doubloon to cling to.

If a new installment ever sets sail, Orlando Bloom, who played the part of Will Turner in four of the five “Pirates” movies, wouldn’t be opposed to returning to the briny deep again.

"I mean Will’s so great," the 46-year-old said when asked about the possibility of revisiting any past role during an interview with Parade. "I wouldn’t mind seeing what Will looked like today in some ways, because he was such this earnest guy."

Especially since when viewers last saw Will, he'd just been freed from a curse that forced him to ferry souls who died at sea to their next port of call (or so it seemed).

Orlando Bloom in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest," released in 2006 AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo

"(A)fter rumbling around the bottom of the ocean for as long as he would have done at this point, it’d be interesting to see how he surfaces and what he’s like," Bloom explained.

The star, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with fiancée Katy Perry and a 12-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, was also asked if those in his household have a favorite franchise or film from his vast body of work.

"Well, my son (Flynn) is of age to watch some of that stuff now," he said. "I think 'Lord of the Rings' was something that we watched. I watched some of that early on with him and I know he enjoyed it, but 'Pirates' is such great, fun entertainment, and he’s got some little half-cousins who love that. I’m very lucky to be a part of these."

And he believes his current small-screen role, in Amazon Prime's neo-noir fantasy series "Carnival Row," is just as likely to be a future classic in his house and beyond.

"I think of 'Carnival Row' just like those movies," he noted. "As a show, (the episodes) feel epic, like eight-hour movies in terms of the size of the story and the sets. I think that those stories will live on and as people find them and like re-find them, I think they’ll live on. I love that aspect of what I do."

