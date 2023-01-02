Olivia Colman took this prop from ‘The Crown’ to remember her time as the queen

Olivia Colman didn't leave the set of "The Crown" empty-handed. There's one thing she snagged to remember playing Queen Elizabeth II.

While appearing on "The Graham Norton Show" in December 2022, Colman was asked about the memento she took while filming the show.

“On my first day on ‘The Crown,’ which was about the stamp thing, there was an envelope on the desk, and it was, ‘To her Majesty, the Queen’ — and it had my face on a stamp,” she told host Graham Norton.

Olivia Colman's face on a stamp from "The Crown." The Graham Norton Show via YouTube

Colman was referring to a scene in which the queen is presented with the new stamp designs of her face.

Norton asked the 48-year-old actor whether she was given the envelope with the personalized stamp as a gift, or if she grabbed it in secret.

"It was a lovely props person who said, 'You know what, I'm not allowed to give you this, but just take that,'" Colman said.

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in season 4 of "The Crown." Ollie Upton / Netflix

In 2019, the royal family tweeted about the real-life photographs that were taken of the queen to be used as the basis for her image on postage stamps from 1953 to 1971.

While Colman and Claire Foy portrayed younger versions of the queen in "The Crown" series, Imelda Staunton took over to portray the late monarch, who passed on Sept. 8, 2022.

The fifth and latest season of "The Crown" was released on Nov. 9, 2022, just weeks after the queen's death, which sparked some backlash from critics amid the nation's grief.

The newest episodes are set in the 1990s, and focus on royal life while Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married and divorced, as well as events leading up to Diana's fatal car accident.

The accident itself, as well as the impacts on the royal family and the United Kingdom, will be addressed in Season Six, according to Dominic West, who portrays Charles.

“It’s a hell of a season, because it deals with Diana’s death and appalling scenes, like having to break that news to your sons,” West told Entertainment Weekly of the final season. “I’ve got two boys of that age and so it’s a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously.”