Nicola Coughlan secured herself a slightly edited version of “Bridgerton” for her family, sans some of the show’s signature spicy scenes.

Coughlan was asked about the “PG version” of the show that she receives for her mom during a recent appearance on the radio show SiriusXM Hits 1.

“It’s literally written into my contract,” the actor said of the edited version. “People think I’m saying it as a joke.”

“I grew up Irish Catholic,” she added. “That’s just not how we vibe.”

Coughlan’s choice to shield her family from her more risqué scenes as an actor isn’t always the standard in Hollywood. Sydney Sweeney has been open about how her family, including her dad and grandpa, watched her nude scenes in “Euphoria” with little to no warning.

Coughlan’s preference extends beyond “Bridgerton” and to her new show “Big Mood.” She explained that in the first episode of the Tubi show, out April 19, there’s a “saucy scene” that she tried to avoid showing to her mom.

“I did a talk show in Ireland in which she was in the audience and they showed it on that,” she said. “I was like, ‘Well I can’t control that anymore.’”

When she was asked if her mom had any reaction to the scene, Coughlan explained, “When she first saw ‘Bridgerton,’ she didn’t know it was going to be so saucy.”

“And then you get a bottom — Jonathan Bailey’s lovely bottom — about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, ‘What is this?’” she added. “But then now she thinks it’s fantastic and really funny and she keeps talking about bottoms and Luke Newton’s bottom.”

Coughlan and her co-star Luke Newton are at the center of the third season of “Bridgerton,” which will follow the romance between their characters Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton.

When asked about what happens on set when filming the sex scenes, she shared the difference in dynamic between herself and Newton and Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, who starred in the show’s second season as Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

“I feel like Johnny and Simone were so professional with it, whereas Luke and I just text about it all the time and found it really funny,” she explained. “In between scenes and they’re like ‘Do you want to get up and put your clothes on?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll just chill here under the blankets.’”

Coughlan noted that she and Newton, who have appeared on the show since Season One, had “the advantage of knowing each other for years.”

However, Coughlan did reveal that while filming one of the season’s spicier scenes, she and Newton had a bit of a fumble, revealing, “We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those.”

“Bridgerton” returns for a third season on May 16 with four episodes. The last four installments of Season Three premiere on June 13.

Showrunner Jess Brownell said during a panel on Feb. 14 that Coughlan and Newton’s characters represent “underdogs” to root for. Executive producer Shonda Rhimes added that they are already fan-favorite characters.

“Usually we’re meeting a new person who’s falling in love with one of our regulars,” Rhimes said during the panel. “This time, we know the people who are falling in love. We were already rooting for them because we already know them and I’m excited for that.”