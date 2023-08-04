New month, new batch of Netflix shows. If you're looking for a show to binge watch this August, you're in luck: There are already offerings causing buzz.

So, what's on deck? There's a wrenching series from the creator of "Friday Night Lights" based on recent, true events from the opioid crisis. There's a high school dramedy about kids figuring out their identities and falling in love. And we picked one of the most promising new K-dramas.

If reality TV is more your thing, then wait until the middle of the month, when one dating shows returns guaranteed to get you talking.

Below, check out the best new shows on Netflix this month.

'The Lincoln Lawyer'

Release date: Aug. 3

Mickey Haller, L.A.'s smoothest defense lawer, is in the middle of another courtroom mess. How will he get out of this one? The final batch of episodes of "The Lincoln Lawyer's" second season wraps up his trial, in which his client is a former lover, and sets up the action for the third season.

'Heartstopper'

Release date: Aug. 3

"Heartstopper" is a show about joy and growing up — and yes, the two can go together. Based on a graphic novel from Alice Oseman, the show centers on a group of British high schoolers navigating their sexuality and first love.

'Painkiller'

Release date: Aug. 10

In this fictional telling of real events, "Painkiller" explores some of the origins and aftermath of the opioid crisis in America. Actors Uzo Aduba, Matthew Broderick, Taylor Kitsch and John Rothman star in this series following the epidemic's perpetrators, victims and an investigator seeking the truth. Peter Berg, creator of "Friday Night Lights," directs.

'At Home with the Furys'

Release date: Aug. 16

Move over Kardashians, there's a new family in town! In this new sports docu-soap, undefeated heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury tries to navigate retirement while embracing the eccentricities of his family life alongside his wife Paris, brother Tommy, and Molly Mae Hague.

'Behind Your Touch'

Release date: Aug. 12, with new episodes weekly

K-pop group EXO's very own Suho stars alongside actors Han Ji-min and Lee Min-ki in this Korean comedic drama series about a psychic veterinarian who teams up with a detective to crack small-town cases. However, their skills are put to the test when they unravel a chilling serial killer mystery.

'The Upshaws'

Release date: Aug. 17

Mike Epps and Kim Fields star in a sitcom that feels familiar in format, but fresh in jokes.

'Who Is Erin Carter?'

Release date: Aug. 24

Who is she? Well, she's a British teacher who lives a tranquil life in Barcelona, Spain. Or so you think! After getting caught up in a supermarket robbery, one of the robbers claims to recognize her and that's when her life starts to unravel. So how far will she go to keep her true identity a secret?

'The Ultimatum'

Release date: Aug. 23

Get ready for more mess. "The Ultimatum" breaks up long-term couples with the intention of helping them decide if they really want to be together or not. While dating other cast members, will people get clarity or more confusion? The second season of the show follows a version with an all queer cast, which premiered earlier this year.

‘ONE PIECE’

Release date: Aug. 31

In June, Netflix unveiled a first look at “One Piece,” the live action adaptation of the hit manga and anime series. Premiering August 31st, the show features actor Iñaki Godoy who plays young pirate Monkey D. Luffy, a boy who, with his straw hat and ragtag crew, goes on an epic voyage for treasure.