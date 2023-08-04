Warning: This post contains spoilers for Season Two of “The Lincoln Lawyer.”

There's no stopping Mickey Haller when he's on a mission to land the big win in the courtroom.

Dubbed “LA’s Hottest Defense Attorney” after Season One's victory — where tech billionaire Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham) was found not guilty of killing his wife and her lover (even though it turned out that he did in fact murder both) — the criminal defense attorney, portrayed by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, has another major case on his hands.

Season Two of “The Lincoln Lawyer” was based on the fourth book, “The Fifth Witness,” in Michael Connelly’s best-selling series.

Part One of the second season sees Mickey defending lover-turned-client Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla) after she's accused of murdering real estate developer Mitchell Bondurant (Clint Carmichael). The trial appears to be going in prosecutor Andrea “Andy” Freeman's (Yaya DaCosta) favor as she tells the jury that Lisa had the motive, the means and the opportunity to commit the murder.

Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller. LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

With Lisa’s fate in the hands of “the Gods of Guilt,” as Mickey calls the jury, how does it all play out?

Part Two’s finale episode, interestingly titled “Bury Your Past,” does not only reveal Lisa’s verdict, it also digs up unexpected secrets from her past, sees Mickey’s life put in danger (again) and possibly introduces a new case.

Was Lisa Trammell guilty of killing Mitchell Bondurant?

There's something about Lisa that makes you wonder if she's hiding something. Even Lorna (Becki Newton), Mickey's second ex-wife and legal aide, worries if the case was a conflict of interest after finding out that Lisa and Mickey had an intimate relationship.

All the facts line up to prove that Lisa murdered Mitchell. Prosecutor Andy has evidence that the blood on Lisa's gardening gloves and hammer were Mitchell Bondurant's. She shows how Lisa had a temper and history of strongly disliking the businessman, and that he had a restraining order against her. There was what appeared to be a broken side mirror left by Mitchell's body, but it had no connection to Lisa.

Mickey pulls out all the stops by redirecting the case and making it seem as though businessman and son of the head of an Armenian crime family, Alex Grant (Michael A. Goorjian), is the top suspect, not Lisa.

Alex — who is also being investigated by the FBI in a federal case about construction fraud — is put on the stand and is interrogated by Mickey about his family’s violent past. Alex, who worked with Mitchell on a project, also received a threatening letter from him before his death. As Mickey digs further into Alex's life and work, he pleads the Fifth, making him look like a potential suspect.

Just when things look rough for Mickey, the jury announces their final verdict: Lisa is not guilty.

Lana Parilla as Lisa Trammell. LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

So ... who did kill Mitchell Bondurant?

If Lisa was not the murderer, who was? Mickey sets up Alex to appear as if he was behind the murder, but it's not entirely clear he's guilty.

After Alex pleads the Fifth, Mickey's investigator Cisco (Angus Sampson) reveals on the stands that the day Mitchell was killed, there was an Eagle Couriers van, which was co-owned by Alex and his uncle, across the street from where the murder scene. It also happened to be there during the time the crime was committed.

But there was a twist. At the end of Episode Nine, Lisa’s employee René delivers dinner to Mickey and Lorna at their office and points out building inspector Walter Kim from a photo.

René shares that Walter went by Lisa’s restaurant and did a “surprise check” as a health inspector the day before she got arrested. This new information gets Mickey thinking it was Walter who committed the murder and planted the evidence at Lisa's home. Walter was also the inspector who Alex bribed to sign off on his building inspections.

Walter unexpectedly goes missing and when police track down his abandoned car they find incriminating evidence, including a broken mirror. Cisco calls Mickey and tells him that he doesn’t think Walter is on the run.

“We don’t know for a fact that Walter Kim killed Bondurant, but we do know that Alex Grant paid Kim bribes. That’s something that Grant would wanna cover his tracks on,” Cisco says. “And whatever went down, I got a bad feeling that Alex Grant decided to shut Walter Kim up permanently.”

Cisco deduces that the mirror was Walter's and he used it as a tactic to distract Mitchell in the garage before he hit him in the head with the hammer and killed him.

But Lisa is still hiding a secret

Garcia-Rulfo previously told TODAY.com that his character’s judgement was clouded by his personal interest in Lisa. Lorna always said she had a “feeling” about Lisa.

It turns out, for right reason.

While hanging out with his daughter Hayley (Krista Warner) in Venice beach and taking in the sounds around him, Mickey suddenly realizes that Lisa's estranged husband Jeff was lying when he said he was in Ensenada, Mexico, during their phone call.

Mickey begins to investigate Jeff’s whereabouts and René’s old social media accounts, where he discovers that “Jeff” was a former employee of Lisa’s, not her husband. Cisco then discovers that the real Jeff filed for divorce 11 years ago but a couple weeks later he withdrew the paperwork. There is no trace of him after that.

Mickey confronts Lisa, who tells him that she just wanted him to stop asking and looking for Jeff. But why?

“After a while, I knew you didn't kill Mitchell Bondurant. But just because you’re not guilty of something, doesn’t mean you’re innocent of everything,” Mickey tells Lisa, before she asks what he is accusing her of. “Where is he?”

Where is Lisa’s ex-husband, Jeff?

Lisa and Mickey happened to be having their confrontation in front of her garden. When he asks Lisa where her husband is, she gets uncomfortable and seemingly looks at the garden. A light bulb goes off in Mickey’s head.

“He hated cilantro,” he says looking at the plants.

“Mickey, please,” she replies. “You don’t know about the abuse.”

Mickey determines that the reason Lisa didn’t want to sell her property was because of what people would find if they tore the place down. It’s seemingly confirmed that Lisa killed her husband and buried him in her garden. Hence the “Bury Your Past” episode title.

When Mickey returns to his car where Lorna is waiting for him, the police turn up. Lorna calls Detective Raymond Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), who asks Mickey if he thinks there is a dead body on the property.

“Well, if there is, I’m sure you’ll find it,” Mickey replies.

Where was Izzy in all of this?

Mickey's trusty driver Izzy is on a new journey. This season, she rekindles her tumultuous relationship with her ex, who ended up being more bad than good. She officially cut ties with her and decides to pursue her dream of opening a dance studio.

After thinking she had secured a location, unfortunately, Izzy is discriminated against by the building's owner who suddenly raised the rent on her. That's when Lorna goes undercover pretending to be interested in the space. She gets a lower price on the rent. They confronted the owner and threatened a lawsuit, before Izzy was able to obtain the studio.

While she gets the location ready, she will continue to work part-time for Mickey.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Where do Lorna and Cisco stand on their engagement?

Lorna and Cisco have their fair shares of wedding planning woes. While at first Cisco is hesitant about having a large wedding, he admits that he in fact does want a big celebration.

In a mission to fulfill all their desires, there are some hiccups. They find out that their wedding venue was double booked and they can’t get married this year.

Cisco and Lorna end up getting married at the courthouse, just the two of them. Then, Cisco surprises his now-wife with a reception with all their closest friends at Izzy’s studio.

There was a happily ever after for Lorna and Cisco. LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Mickey Haller gets in more trouble

Just when viewers think all is in the clear, after dinner with mentor David “Legal” Siegel (Elliott Gould), Mickey walks to his car and almost gets run over by a speeding car.

Someone is still out to get him.

What's in store for Mickey Haller? COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mickey Haller lands a new unexpected case, involving his close friend

After being nearly run over, he calls Izzy who tells him that he got a new client call by a man named Julian La Cosse who got arrested and is being charged with murder.

When he goes to see Julian at the station, Julian says that he was recommended by his good friend, Giselle Dallinger. Mickey has no recollection of who she could be, but Julian tells him that she is now dead and he is being blamed for her murder.

Mickey goes to the medical examiner to identify Giselle’s body. When he gets there, he finds out that her license was a fake so police took her fingerprints to identify her. When they lift the sheet over the body’s face, it is none other than Gloria “Glory Days” Dayton, the sex worker who had moved to Hawaii after he helped get out of prison and who helped him in a couple of his previous cases.

Viewers will have to see if Netflix renews the show for a third season to see how the story continues. In July, Garcia-Rulfo told TODAY.com there’s hope for a potential third season based on the fifth book, “The Gods of Guilt.”