Millie Bobby Brown imitates Anna Delvey’s infamous accent: ‘Run it again!’

Millie Bobby Brown has nailed an American accent for years as Eleven on “Stranger Things," but she recently debuted a new accent on “The Tonight Show."

Brown, who was raised in Spain and England before her family relocated to Florida when she was a child, admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that she picked up on her American accent from watching Disney’s “Hannah Montana” growing up.

The British actor explained that it has since become a habit for her as she watches new shows and tries to imitate the accent of the characters, including the recent Netflix hit “Inventing Anna.”

“I was in the hotel lobby the other day and they were like, ‘Miss Brown, we have to run your card again,’” Brown explained before breaking out her spot-on impression of Anna Delvey’s unique Russian-German accent, “I was like, ‘Run it again! It must be your system.’”

Brown added in another one of the most-quoted lines from “Inventing Anna,” adding in Delvey’s accent, “Why do you look poor?”

The 18-year-old showed off another on of her accent impressions, including one of her co-star Winona Ryder in Season One of “Stranger Things."

After nearly three years, the streaming platform’s hit will return for its fourth and penultimate season, with Volume One releasing May 27, and Volume Two on July 1. On Twitter, Netflix promised a season that is “jam-packed with new locations, new characters, and the biggest threat yet is because these episodes set up the show’s final act.”

The "Enola Holmes" star kicked off the interview by talking about her character’s journey throughout the forthcoming season of the show, telling Fallon, “What isn’t happening with Eleven?”

“I think what the main part and the slogan of this storyline is ‘It’s the beginning of the end’ and we really have to dig deep into her beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own,” she added, assuring Fallon that fans would get “lots of answers” about her character during the season as well as “lots of crying" and "lots of laughing.”

Brown, along with many of her co-stars — including Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink— have grown up on the set of “Stranger Things” since the show debuted in 2016. The cast has plenty of fun together, particularly when it comes to pranks.

While Brown said Schnapp is the “biggest prankster of them all,” she said that she has some tricks up her sleeve as well. On the final night of filming, Brown conspired with the crew of "Stranger Things" to rig one final, epic prank.

“It was four a.m., we were in New Mexico, he was on set and it was the last night of shooting so we thought what better way to get him than to get him to base camp?" she explained. “We had trash bins filled with water balloons all around and we turned all of the lights off at base camp, I called him ‘crying,’ ‘Noah, I’m just so upset that you’re not here to say goodbye to me. Please just come back to base camp, I’m leaving now.’”

Brown turned on her accent skills again, imitating Schnapp assuring her that he’d be there. Of course, when he arrived at base camp, Brown said that she pretended to be earnest and give him a present before dozens of people on set bombarded him with water balloons for at least 15 minutes.

Now, Brown remains on high alert for retaliation from her longtime co-star and best friend, telling Fallon, “When I see him, I’m terrified."

Related: