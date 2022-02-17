Hold on to your Eggo waffles — season four of “Stranger Things” is on the horizon.

It’s been almost three years since the last season, but Netflix announced Thursday that the beloved science-fiction drama is returning May 27. “Stranger Things” fans can expect another soundtrack jam-packed with '80s classics, teen romance and, surprisingly, a two-part season.

Show creators Matt and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, announced that not only will season four be broken into two installments, but it will also be the penultimate season.

“And the reason Season 4 is so jam-packed with new locations, new characters, and the biggest threat yet is because these episodes set up the show’s final act!” Netflix wrote on Twitter. “Yes, Season 5 will be the epic conclusion to this story — which is how the creators have always envisioned it.”

Fans can expect Eleven and her friends to get into some new trouble this season. Netflix

Volume one will be released May 27, and volume two will quickly follow on July 1. According to the Duffer brothers, who announced the new format in an open letter to fans on social media, the “unprecedented length” explains the two-part season.

“With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shot, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one.”

The creators also teased the series’ conclusion, promoting the new season with “Every ending has a beginning.”

“It proved too large to tell in four, but — as you’ll soon see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale,” they wrote.

What is season 4 about?

Season four follows the Battle of Starcourt in season three, where Eleven and her friends save the town of Hawkins from the Mind Flayer, a destructive monster from the Upside Down. After the apparent death of Eleven’s adoptive father, Hopper, the season wraps with Eleven moving with Will Byers and his family to get a fresh start.

The season four trailer opens with a peek into Will and Eleven’s new life in California. Eleven says she thinks she has “finally adapted,” though clips of Eleven at school prove otherwise. We can assume the main plot takes place during spring break, as Eleven counts down the days until she can reunite during break with Mike and the rest of the gang.

“We’ll have the best spring break ever,” she says, underscoring ominous clips of violence and fear.

In addition to the trailer showing California living, the "Stranger Things" crew also released a teaser trailer in September called “Creel House,” showing a possible 1950s encounter with the Upside Down that the gang investigate later. They released an even earlier teaser in February 2020 called “From Russia with love…” which teases the reappearance of last season’s Russian scientists, and — a quick clip of Hopper himself. Fans can expect a good chance of Hopper’s return in season four.

David Harbour as Sheriff Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things." Netflix

And though the Duffer brothers confirmed the end of the series with season five, we’re not so sure this means the "Stranger Things" universe is gone for good.

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the brothers wrote on Twitter. “But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”