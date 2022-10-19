Meghan Markle reveals if she’ll ever return to acting

Before she became a member of the British royal family, the former Meghan Markle was small-screen royalty.

For seven seasons, she starred on "Suits," a USA Network business drama that she left in 2018 to pursue a life with Prince Harry.

Now, in a new interview with Variety, Meghan opened up about if she’d ever return to acting.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the episode, "Self Defense," on Suits. NBC

“No. I’m done," she said. "I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

While Meghan might be done with the silver screen, it's likely that she'll be fictionalized in future movies and TV shows. Her relationship with Harry was already the subject of a 2018 Lifetime movie, "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance," where the former actor was played by Parisa Fitz-Henley.

Despite that, Meghan said she hadn't "given that much thought" to the "weird" scenario of having someone play her. Instead, it's a possibility she has "to compartmentalize."

"Anyone talking about me or casting an actor to play me, that will be a caricature of me that has been created for a business that makes people a lot of money," Meghan said. "Once you can separate that out, it’s much easier to go: ‘OK. That actually has nothing to do with me.’ It genuinely doesn’t."

However, she does have some advice for an actor cast to play her.

“I hope that in preparing for that role, she finds the softness and the playfulness and the laughter. The silliness. I just hope she finds the dimensions," Meghan said. "Also, she can call me!”

Before she found Prince Harry, Meghan had a long career in Hollywood. In the '90s, she had a childhood appearance on a Nickelodeon news program, and had a recurring role as a case model on the popular game show “Deal or No Deal."

Although it paid her bills at the time, Meghan recalled how “objectified” she felt to be on the show when she would walk up and down a lighted staircase and wait for contestants to call out the number on her briefcase.

“Like I said, I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart,” she said in an Oct. 18 episode of her Spotify podcast, “Archetypes," titled, “Breaking down ‘The Bimbo’ with Paris Hilton."

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time — being reduced to this specific archetype,” Meghan added.

Meghan Markle in Deal or New Deal. NBC / NBC

After joining the show in 2006, Meghan left "Deal or No Deal," in 2007 and continued to pursue a career on the screen. She had small appearances in movies, such as 2005's "A Lot Like Love," and 2011's "Horrible Bosses," before she booked her life-changing role on "Suits" in 2012.

After she left the show, Meghan wed Prince Harry in May 2018, with some of her "Suits" co-stars in the audience at St. George’s Chapel.

"We all went as a family,” the show's creator Aaron Korsh told E! News in January 2019.

"It was unbelievable," he added.

Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding day happened one year before they welcomed their first child, son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, into the world, and their daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.

Related: