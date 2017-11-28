share tweet pin email

Pretty soon, Meghan Markle will be a royal.

But Prince Harry's future bride has had a 15-year career in Hollywood, and it hasn't all been starring roles on "Suits." Everybody has to start somewhere, and one of Markle's earliest gigs was ... opening silver briefcases on the game show "Deal or No Deal."

Thanks to Game Show Network, it's now possible to watch her as one of models who paraded down a lit-up staircase and waited for a contestant to call out the number on their briefcase while host Howie Mandel guided them through the stressful process of trying to win as much money as possible.

GSN Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal."

In the clip, Markle proves to be a smiling, perky briefcase-opener, carrying No. 11. When the contestant calls her number, she opens it to reveal ... $5!

Which in the parlance of the game is actually a good thing. Smiles all around!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fianc?e: Everything you need to know Play Video - 4:04 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fianc?e: Everything you need to know Play Video - 4:04

We're glad to see she truly went to greater heights after this gig: it can be a grueling road from soap operas (Markle was on "General Hospital" in 2002) to random roles ("Hot Girl" in the 2005 movie "A Lot Like Love") and then to game show model (Markle's episodes on "Deal or No Deal" are from 2006-07).

She landed her regular role on "Suits" in 2011, and will leave in 2018 for her greatest role yet: American bride to British royalty.

She'll soon have someone opening briefcases for her!

Slideshow Photos Chris Jackson / Getty Images Meghan Markle Meghan Markle through the years, from homecoming queen, to Prince Harry's bride-to-be. Meghan Markle of Prince Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Meghan Markle in the spring of 2018 and they will live at Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace, London. The couple, who have been dating since the summer of 2016, secretly got engaged in November 2017. Getty Images

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle in a photo from her 1998 high school yearbook in 1998, where she's listed as Rachel Markle (her given name). Markle was born in Los Angeles in 1981 and raised by her mother Doris, a yoga instructor and social worker, and father Tom, a lighting director. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle, second from left, poses in her school uniform alongside her classmates at the all-girl Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles. The budding actress performed in several school plays as part of a drama club. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle shows her royal potential when she was crowned school homecoming queen in November, 1998. TheMegaAgency.com

Meghan Markle of Markle graduated from Northwestern University School of Communication in 2003, double-majoring in theater and international relations. WireImage

Meghan Markle of For one season, Markle held a suitcase on the Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal or No Deal. She told Esquire in 2013: “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.” GSN

Meghan Markle of Markle, who is best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the hit US TV drama "Suits," started acting on "General Hospital" in 2002 and by 2011, she went on to star in the movies "Get Him To The Greek," "Remember Me," and "Horrible Bosses." USA Network

Meghan Markle of Markle's other TV show appearances include the series "90210," "Knight Rider" and "Without a Trace." In this photo she attends the USA Network 2013 Upfront event on May 16, 2013 in New York. WireImage

Meghan Markle of In September 2011, she married film producer Trevor Engelson after dating for seven years. The pair divorced two years later. In this photo, Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson arrive at the Anti-Defamation League Entertainment Industry Awards Dinner in 2011. WireImage

Meghan Markle of In March of 2016, Markle became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, which campaigns for better education, food and healthcare for children around the world. As part of her role, the actress traveled to Rwanda for the charity's Clean Water Campaign. As well as her humanitarian work, she is known for campaigning for gender equality. In this photo Markle attends the 12th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards at Spring Studios on Nov. 2, 2015, in New York. AP

Meghan Markle of In April of 2017, Markle officially shut down her lifestyle website of three years, The Tig. She started it as a place to share various aspects of her life and the things that inspired her, food and travel. Even though the move came one month after Markle went with Prince Harry to his best friend's wedding, reports say she closed the site to allow her more time for her role on "Suits" and her humanitarian work. See her on the TODAY show revealing her favorite thing to cook! The TIG

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly began dating in the summer of 2016. In May of 2017, Markle joined the prince at the wedding reception for Pippa Middleton. Getty Images

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry kisses Meghan Markle at a charity polo match at Coworth Park in Ascot, the first time they attended a public event together as a couple. Rupert Hartley/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle of A piece of street art of Meghan Markle accompanied by two Queen's Guards appeared in a north London street in November 2016. On November 8, 2016 Prince Harry issued a statement confirming his relationship with Markle. The statement expressed Prince Harry's fear regarding Markle's safety and, "is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is 'the price she has to pay' and that 'this is all part of the game'. He strongly disagrees. This is not a game - it is her life and his." Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry joined Markle in Toronto for Easter instead of spending the holiday at Windsor with Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family. The couple will celebrate their one-year anniversary this summer amid engagement rumors. AP

Meghan Markle of Actress Meghan Markle opened up publicly for the first time about her year-long relationship with Prince Harry, whom she repeatedly refereed to as “my boyfriend” in a new Vanity Fair article. "We're two people who are really happy and in love. We were very quietly dating for six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception,” Markle says. “Nothing about me changed. I'm still the same person that I am, and I've never defined myself by my relationship." See the video here. Peter Lindbergh exclusively for Vanity Fair via Reuters

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry arrives holding hands with his fiancee Meghan Markle, to the wheelchair tennis match for wounded warriors, during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017. Markle had not been seen with him at public events, until now. See the video here. AP

Meghan Markle of Meghan Markle, fiancee of Prince Harry stands with her mother, Doria Ragland, as she watches the closing ceremony for the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 30, 2017. The prince joined Markle and her mother in the luxury box for a kiss before heading out to give his final speech. Markle's mother is a social worker and yoga instructor who flew to the event from Los Angeles. Reuters

Meghan Markle of A man in a town cryer costume rings his bell as he announces the engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Kensington Palace, west London, England, on November 27, 2017. EPA

Meghan Markle of Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle after announcing their engagement in the Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace in London, on November 27, 2017. Clarence House earlier announced the engagement of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle. 'His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course.' the statement said. EPA

"Deal or No Deal" currently airs on GSN weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.